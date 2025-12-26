NEW YORK, Dec. 26, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — The New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) provides a daily pre-market update directly from the NYSE Trading Floor. Access today’s NYSE Pre-market update for market insights before trading begins.

NYSE Content Advisory: Pre-Market update + Bad Boy Mowers Pinstripe Bowl Rings Opening Bell

Ashley Mastronardi delivers the pre-market update on December 26th

After the Christmas break, stocks opened mixed, following Wednesday’s shortened session where the S&P 500 hit a record high, rising 0.3% to 6,932.

NYSE-listed Nike surged over 4.5%, while Citigroup climbed nearly 2% during Wednesday’s trading.

Players from Penn State and Clemson will ring today’s Opening Bell. NYSE Live will feature interviews with coaches Dabo Swinney and Terry Smith , plus Pinstripe Bowl Executive Director Mark Holtzman .

Opening Bell

Pinstripe Bowl participants Clemson & Penn State celebrate their upcoming matchup

Closing Bell

The Sled celebrates delivering Holiday Gift Wishes to thousands of NYC’s public-school children

