TAIPEI and TOKYO, Dec. 26, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — SINBON Electronics Co., Ltd. (TWSE#:3023), a leading electronics system integrator, is proud to announce its return to Automotive World Tokyo 2026, following the strong momentum generated during its successful debut last year. This year, SINBON will present an expanded portfolio of EV connection technologies, reinforcing its growing influence across the global automotive and mobility sectors.



SINBON Brings Enhanced EV Connection Solutions to Automotive World Tokyo 2026

Join SINBON at Automotive World Tokyo 2026 to explore powering a greener, smarter world together:

Location: Tokyo Big Sight, Japan

Dates: January 21–23, 2026

Booth: W16-1

Empowering Electrified Mobility: One-Stop HV/LV & Charging Connection Solutions

At Automotive World 2026, SINBON will present a comprehensive lineup of high-performance connection technologies designed to support the next generation of electrified mobility. These solutions reflect our comprehensive one-stop capability, encompassing engineering design and validation, manufacturing, quality assurance, and global delivery. Highlights include:

• LV/HV Cable Harness Solutions

A wide range of advanced cable harnesses supporting next-generation automotive platforms, including:

– Oxygen sensor harness

– High-definition & high-speed rear-view camera transmission harness

– 48V motor controller to LV PDU harness

– Engine cooling fan harness

– HVPO socket solutions

• Comprehensive Charging Cable & Inlet Portfolio

Designed to meet diverse regional requirements and vehicle architectures, including:

– GB, IEC, and SEA standards

– Inlets with copper wire, aluminum busbars, and aluminum rod designs

– Charging cables from AC and DC to HPC, V2L, Mode 2, and more

• Full-Process Engineering Capabilities

End-to-end support covering product design, validation testing, manufacturing, quality control, and global logistics—ensuring speed, reliability, and technical excellence.

• Global Footprint & Localized Support

With 9 manufacturing sites across Asia, Europe, and the Americas, SINBON provides seamless commercial and technical support to global automotive partners.

About SINBON Electronics

Established in 1989, SINBON empowers industries through intelligent connectivity and sustainable innovation—enabling cleaner mobility, ethical automation, and renewable energy, while advancing technology with purpose and care for the planet.

Our commitment to ESG drives this mission. We continually strengthen carbon management and pursue sustainable innovation, working hand in hand with our partners to spark positive cycles, generate diverse value, and deliver trusted green solutions with lasting impact.

With a presence across Asia, Europe, and the Americas, our global team shares a common mission: to make innovation inseparable from sustainability, and progress inseparable from care.

For more information: https://www.sinbon.com/

https://www.linkedin.com/company/sinbon-electronics/

Media contact

Penny Huang

Email: pr@sinbon.com