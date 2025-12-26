TAIPEI, Dec. 26, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — TutorABC Group today announced a major upgrade to its corporate training portfolio with the launch of Oxford Business English, a specialized curriculum series designed to enhance professional communication across 12 key industries. This strategic initiative targets the growing demand from global enterprises for high-precision language training that goes beyond general fluency.



TutorABC Launches 12 Specialized Industry Curriculums to Power Global Workforce Transformation

As multinational corporations continue to integrate their global teams, the need for sector-specific communication skills has surged. TutorABC Group’s new program directly addresses this by equipping professionals with the exact vocabulary, scenarios, and soft skills required in their specific fields.

From “General English” to “Vertical Proficiency”

The Oxford Business English integrates authoritative materials from Oxford University Press with TutorABC Group’s proprietary AI-matching technology. The curriculum is divided into three strategic pillars covering 12 specialized pathways:

Technology & Engineering: Manufacturing, Automotive, Tech, Logistics.

Corporate Functions: Finance, Banking, Sales & Marketing, Customer Service.

Service Excellence: Hospitality, Healthcare, Retail, Aviation.

Each Oxford Business English program builds real workplace communication skills through:

Industry Language Essentials: Key terms and expressions used in the field.

Workplace Scenarios: Meetings, client interactions, and daily communication practice.

Practical Skills: Presenting, negotiating, writing emails, and working with global teams.

AI-Personalized Learning: AI recommends the right teacher, lessons, and exercises.

Progress Tracking: Clear feedback and measurable improvement.

Samuel Yang, Co-Chairman and CEO of TutorABC Group, stated, “In today’s global business environment, ‘being fluent’ is no longer enough. An engineer needs to explain technical specifications; a banker needs to negotiate complex terms. With Oxford Business English, we are moving from teaching English to teaching business execution in English. This is how we empower our clients to compete globally.”

Trusted by Industry, Built for Global Mobility

Already the preferred partner for over 3,000 enterprises—including Apple, Mercedes-Benz, Shiseido, and Sheraton—TutorABC Group’s specialized curricula bridge the gap between corporate requirements and individual career goals. Whether upskilling teams in the Technology and Luxury sectors or preparing professionals for work visas in Australia and the UK, the program ensures learners master the practical negotiation and presentation skills essential for the international stage.

Rodney Miles, Co-Chairman of TutorABC Group, stated, “These specialized pathways represent a long-term investment in building sustainable professional capabilities. We don’t believe in one-size-fits-all learning. From organizations developing future-ready teams to individuals navigating global career transitions, our role is to provide structured, role-specific pathways that turn learning into measurable professional growth.”

About TutorABC Group

Global Education Group: A Global leader in online English and Chinese education with over 20 years of experience, serving learners in more than 100 countries.

Proven Scale & Trust: Serving 100 million learners, supported by 35,000+ teachers and trusted by 3,000+ corporate clients, including Apple, Google, Microsoft, TSMC, HSBC, and PwC.

Academic & Industry Recognition: First online education provider in Asia-Pacific to receive the highest-level WASC accreditation (2025).

Technology & Innovation: US$300 million invested in R&D with 19 patented technologies powering AI-driven learning.

US$300 million invested in R&D with 19 patented technologies powering AI-driven learning. Global Footprint: Headquartered in Hong Kong with offices worldwide, partnering with Oxford , Cambridge, National Geographic Learning, Kaplan, ETS, and Barron’s.