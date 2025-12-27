LISEN Leads the Qi2.2 Era: 25W AI-Powered MagSafe Car Wireless Fast Charger Launches on Amazon, Redefining On-the-Go Power

NEW YORK, Dec. 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — LISEN, a global brand specializing in mobile charging and automotive accessory solutions, has officially launched the LISEN Qi2.2 25W MagSafe Car Charger on Amazon. Positioned as a next-generation in-car wireless charging solution, the product is designed to deliver ultra-fast wireless charging performance, intelligent temperature management, and more reliable long-term battery protection for modern smartphones.

The charger is officially Qi2.2 certified and MagSafe-compatible, supporting up to 25W wireless charging output for supported devices. Compared with traditional 15W MagSafe car chargers, it delivers a substantial improvement in charging efficiency and overall performance, representing the cutting edge of today’s wireless charging standards.

Ultra-Fast Power Boost: Making Every Minute on the Road Count

Optimized for real-world driving and commuting scenarios, the LISEN Qi2.2 MagSafe Car Charger delivers meaningful battery gains even during short trips. When paired with supported devices, users can gain up to 30% battery in approximately 10 minutes, or up to 60% charge in around 30 minutes, effectively supporting navigation, calls, and mobile productivity while on the move.

AI-Powered Temperature Control with Active Cooling: Full-Speed Charging, Even Under the Sun

To overcome the industry-wide limitation of MagSafe charging throttling caused by heat buildup, the LISEN engineering team integrated an AI-powered temperature control chip with an active airflow cooling system. The system monitors thermal conditions up to 300 times per second, precisely maintaining operating temperatures within an optimal range of 31–36°C.

Even during extended navigation sessions under intense sunlight—such as long drives in California summer conditions—the charger maintains high-speed wireless charging without performance drops. This approach helps protect battery health while ensuring smooth and reliable system operation.

Safer Charging for Extended Battery Longevity

Stable temperature control not only improves charging speed but is also essential for long-term battery health. By reducing overheating and minimizing power throttling, the LISEN Qi2.2 25W MagSafe Car Charger is designed to support safer charging and extended battery lifespan over time.

A Complete High-Power In-Car Charging Solution

The LISEN Qi2.2 25W MagSafe Car Charger is offered as a complete all-in-one kit, including:

A 65W dual-port car charger, providing ample power for high-speed wireless charging

Dashboard and air-vent mounting options, adaptable to different vehicle interiors

A durable USB-C to USB-C braided cable, built for long-term use

In addition, enhanced MagSafe-compatible magnets ensure secure attachment and precise alignment, maintaining stable charging even on uneven or challenging road conditions.

Future-Ready Design with a “User-First” Philosophy

Designed with device upgrades in mind, the charger supports existing MagSafe-enabled devices while allowing users to immediately benefit from faster Qi2.2 wireless charging when upgrading to next-generation smartphones—without the need to replace their in-car charging equipment.

“Qi2.2 marks an important milestone in the evolution of wireless charging,” said a LISEN spokesperson. “By combining certified 25W wireless fast charging, intelligent thermal management, and a complete high-power in-car charging solution, we aim to deliver a faster, safer, and more forward-looking charging experience for users on the road.”

Availability

The LISEN Qi2.2 25W MagSafe Car Charger is now available through Amazon’s official sales channel. With a promotional discount code LSPRW116 applied, bringing the price down to just $32.99. Global availability will continue to expand.

About LISEN

LISEN is a global brand focused on developing innovative charging and mobile accessory solutions. With performance, safety, and user experience at its core, LISEN offers products for home, office, and automotive environments, serving customers worldwide.

