PaXini to Debut at CES 2026, Advancing Embodied AI Infrastructure Through Tactile Sensing

LAS VEGAS, Dec. 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — PaXini Tech, a developer and supplier of high-precision tactile sensing technologies and embodied intelligence infrastructure, announced that it will exhibit at CES 2026, taking place January 6–9, 2026, in Las Vegas. At the event, PaXini will showcase its full-stack embodied intelligence product matrix spanning tactile sensors, dexterous hands, humanoid robots, and omni-modal embodied intelligence datasets.(Booth: 9153, North Hall, LVCC)

PaXini’s founding team originates from the Sugano Laboratory at Waseda University, Japan —— widely recognized as the birthplace of the world’s first humanoid robot. The company is committed to enabling AI to truly understand and interact with the physical world.

PaXini’s independently developed high-precision tactile sensors offer 0.01 N force sensing resolution across the full measurement range, and feature 15 sensing dimensions, including 6-axis force, texture, and resilience. These capabilities equip robots with rich, human-like tactile perception. Combining industry-leading performance and usability with a starting price of US$49, PaXini aims to make advanced tactile sensing accessible to a broader embodied AI ecosystem.

PaXini continues to advance full-body force sensing and full-stack embodied intelligence infrastructure, launching an embodied AI product matrix that includes high-precision tactile sensors, the DexH13 dexterous-hand, the multi-dimensional tactile humanoid robot TORA-ONE and TORA-DOUBLE ONE, and the omni-modal embodied intelligence datasets OmniSharing DB.

Powered by breakthrough innovation, PaXini’s tactile sensors have consistently led the industry in shipment volume, with its comprehensive product matrix enabling broad adoption across precision manufacturing, automotive assembly, logistics, commercial retail, smart home, and healthcare.

At CES 2026, PaXini will showcase a series of hands-on interactive demonstrations, inviting visitors to experience cutting-edge tactile sensing technologies and a state-of-the-art embodied AI product matrix at Booth 9153 (North Hall，LVCC). Additional surprises and exclusive giveaways await visitors on site.