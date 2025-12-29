$49 Ring Controller Raises $854K as 8,200 Backers Bet on Post-Touch Computing

Korean AI startup CoX Space ships gesture-based interface to 60 countries ahead of AR glasses wave

NEW YORK, Dec. 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — A Korean startup has raised $854,000 from 8,200 backers across 60 countries for a ring-shaped controller that replaces touchscreens with mid-air gestures—positioning itself as the interface solution for the $450 billion AR glasses market projected by 2030.

CoX Space’s VANZY is now used daily by 7,600 people worldwide, with version 3.0 shipping to backers following nine successful crowdfunding campaigns on Kickstarter, Indiegogo, Makuake, and Wadiz.

Enterprise AI Team, Consumer Hardware

CoX Space builds Samsung’s smart factory AI platform, processing 15 billion data points daily. The company has also developed systems for Samsung Display and the Korean Air Force. VANZY’s core technology—Gesture Machine Learning Recorder (GML)—miniaturizes enterprise-grade MLops into a ring combining vision tracking, gesture ML, and 9DoF sensors. The system learns user movements and improves accuracy over time.

The AR Interface Problem

Meta, Apple, Google, and Samsung are racing toward AR glasses, but the interface challenge remains unsolved: pinch gestures fatigue arms, voice commands are awkward in public, hand tracking drains batteries. CoX Space has spent four years validating its answer through real-world sales.

VANZY 3.0’s “App Mouse” feature provides optimized gesture sets for personal daily use applications including YouTube, Netflix, and Spotify—nine dedicated controls per app including play/pause, navigation, and volume, all without touching a screen.

Traction

$854,000 raised across 9 crowdfunding campaigns

$49 entry price for spatial computing interface

About CoX Space

CoX Space is a Seoul-based AI company specializing in enterprise MLops and spatial computing interfaces. The company develops Samsung’s smart factory AI platform and consumer gesture control products.