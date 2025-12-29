Agoda Releases Ranking of Japan’s Most Popular Domestic Winter Travel Destinations

Regional Events in February Drive Travel Demand Following Tokyo and Osaka

Seasonal events such as Fukuoka’s “Path of Light,” Sapporo’s “Sapporo Snow Festival,” and Okinawa’s “Cherry Blossom Festival” contribute to rising interest in regional cities

TOKYO, Dec. 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Digital travel platform Agoda, operated by Agoda Company Pte. Ltd. (Headquartered in Singapore, CEO: Omri Morgenshtern), today announced the top five domestic destinations in Japan gaining booking momentum this winter (December 2025 – February 2026), based on search data from Japanese travelers.

In the 2025 winter travel search trends, Tokyo and Osaka continued to lead the ranking, maintaining the top two positions from the previous year. At the same time, regional cities again demonstrated strong appeal, with Fukuoka, Sapporo, and Okinawa Main Island all placing in the top five. The data suggests that seasonal winter events have significantly contributed to increased search interest in these cities.

Domestic Winter Travel Destination Ranking (Dec–Feb)

Ranking 2024 2025 1 Tokyo Tokyo 2 Osaka Osaka 3 Fukuoka Fukuoka 4 Kyoto Sapporo 5 Okinawa Main Island Okinawa Main Island

February Regional Events Fuel Search Growth

A notable trend revealed in the search data is the strong influence of February seasonal events in boosting interest in regional destinations.

Fukuoka : Miyajidake Shrine “Path of Light” (February) – A mystical sunset phenomenon visible only twice a year, the “Path of Light” has become popular on social media, contributing to increased February travel searches.

: Miyajidake Shrine “Path of Light” (February) – A mystical sunset phenomenon visible only twice a year, the “Path of Light” has become popular on social media, contributing to increased February travel searches. Sapporo : Sapporo Snow Festival (Early February) – Japan’s largest winter event, attracting visitors from Japan and abroad. With its ice sculptures, illuminated displays, and food festivals, Sapporo remains a leading city for winter travel demand.

: Sapporo Snow Festival (Early February) – largest winter event, attracting visitors from and abroad. With its ice sculptures, illuminated displays, and food festivals, remains a leading city for winter travel demand. Okinawa Main Island: Cherry Blossom Festival (Early February) – Okinawa is the first place in Japan where cherry blossoms bloom each year. The island’s warm climate combined with early-blooming sakura maintains its steady popularity as a winter getaway.

Overall, the data clearly indicates that seasonal events concentrated in February are a major driver of domestic winter travel demand.

Tadashi Ikai, Senior Country Director, Agoda International Japan, shared: “Agoda’s latest search data shows that, in addition to major metropolitan areas such as Tokyo and Osaka, regional cities hosting rich seasonal events in February are also receiving a high volume of searches. Experiences unique to winter – such as Fukuoka’s ‘Path of Light,‘ Sapporo’s ‘Sapporo Snow Festival,‘ and Okinawa Main Island’s ‘Cherry Blossom Festival‘, are capturing travelers’ interest and strongly driving demand for winter travel. At Agoda, we remain committed to helping travelers fully enjoy these diverse winter experiences. By continuing to offer a wide range of domestic options and a seamless booking experience, we aim to make every journey more fulfilling and memorable for our users.”

