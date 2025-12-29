CARsgen Submits Dual IND Applications for Allogeneic BCMA CAR-T Product CT0596

SHANGHAI, Dec. 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — CARsgen Therapeutics Holdings Limited (Stock Code: 2171.HK), a company focused on developing innovative CAR T-cell therapies, announced that it has submitted two separate Investigational New Drug (IND) applications to the National Medical Products Administration (NMPA) for its allogeneic BCMA-targeted CAR-T cell therapy product, CT0596. The applications seek to initiate two corresponding Phase Ib/Ⅱ clinical trials for the treatment of relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma (R/R MM) and primary plasma cell leukemia (pPCL), respectively.

CT0596 is an allogeneic CAR T-cell therapy targeting BCMA, developed based on CARsgen’s proprietary THANK-u Plus™ platform. Through the knockout of genes such as NKG2A, TRAC, and B2M, CT0596 is designed to reduce the risk of graft-versus-host disease (GvHD) and host immune rejection. Additional gene editing further blocks host natural killer (NK) cell-mediated rejection, thereby aiming to enhance the product’s efficacy and safety profile.

Investigator-initiated trials (IIT) for CT0596 have already been conducted in China to explore its clinical potential in treating R/R MM and pPCL. Data from the first-in-human study, presented at the 2025 American Society of Hematology (ASH) Annual Meeting, demonstrated a favorable safety profile and encouraging efficacy signals for CT0596. As of August 31, 2025, all 8 patients with R/R MM who received CT0596 infusion were evaluable for efficacy, with a median follow-up of 4.14 months. Six patients achieved a partial response (PR) or better: 3 achieved complete response/stringent complete response (CR/sCR) (all received full-dose lymphodepletion), 1 achieved very good partial response (VGPR), and 2 achieved PR. Four patients experienced Grade 1 cytokine release syndrome (CRS), with no Grade 2 or higher CRS observed. No immune effector cell-associated neurotoxicity syndrome (ICANS), GvHD, dose-limiting toxicities, treatment discontinuations, or deaths were reported.

Previously, the company also disclosed preliminary clinical data for CT0596 in relapsed/refractory pPCL. Two heavily pretreated pPCL patients with high disease burden and rapid progression both achieved sCR after receiving CT0596 treatment.

The IND applications mark the commencement of the registration clinical development phase for CT0596, which holds the potential to offer a new treatment option for patients with R/R MM and pPCL.

About CT0596

CT0596 is an allogeneic BCMA-targeted CAR-T therapy developed using CARsgen’s proprietary THANK-u Plus™ platform. It is currently being evaluated in investigator-initiated trials for relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma (R/R MM) or primary plasma cell leukemia (pPCL). CT0596 demonstrated preliminary favorable tolerability and encouraging efficacy signals. Further investigation is planned in additional plasma cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases mediated by plasma cells.

About CARsgen Therapeutics Holdings Limited

CARsgen is a biopharmaceutical company focusing on developing innovative CAR T-cell therapies to address the unmet clinical needs including but not limited to hematologic malignancies, solid tumors and autoimmune diseases. CARsgen has established end-to-end capabilities for CAR T-cell research and development covering target discovery, preclinical research, product clinical development, and commercial-scale production. CARsgen has developed novel in-house technologies and a product pipeline with global rights to address challenges faced by existing CAR T-cell therapies. Efforts include improving safety profile, enhancing the efficacy in treating solid tumors, and reducing treatment costs, etc. CARsgen’s mission is to be a global biopharmaceutical leader that provides innovative and differentiated cell therapies for patients worldwide and makes cancer and other diseases curable.

Forward-looking Statements

All statements in this press release that are not historical fact or that do not relate to present facts or current conditions are forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements express the Group’s current views, projections, beliefs and expectations with respect to future events as of the date of this press release. Such forward-looking statements are based on a number of assumptions and factors beyond the Group’s control. As a result, they are subject to significant risks and uncertainties, and actual events or results may differ materially from these forward-looking statements and the forward-looking events discussed in this press release might not occur. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, those detailed under the heading “Principal Risks and Uncertainties” in our most recent annual report and interim report and other announcements and reports made available on our corporate website, https://www.carsgen.com. No representation or warranty is given as to the achievement or reasonableness of, and no reliance should be placed on, any projections, targets, estimates or forecasts contained in this press release.