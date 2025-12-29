From Factory Floors to Smart Homes: Eforthink Debuts Next-Gen UWB Solutions at CES 2026

Dual-track strategy: Industrial-grade precision boosts enterprise efficiency, while consumer innovations redefine smart living
LAS VEGAS, Dec. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Eforthink, a global leader in UWB-powered location IoT solutions, is set to unveil a brandnew lineup of new ultra-wideband (UWB) products and platforms at CES 2026. Bridging the gap between industrial automation and consumer smart living, the company will showcase cutting-edge real-time positioning systems for manufacturers alongside intuitive spatial sensing devices designed for homes, offices, and beyond.
Industrial IoT: Precision Control for Smarter Manufacturing
Eforthink’s industrial-grade solution leverages a hybrid positioning system that fuses UWB with Bluetooth Angle-of-Arrival (AoA) technology. Delivering centimeter-level accuracy, it tracks people, vehicles, and materials in real time — optimizing workflows across automotive plants, warehouses, logistics hubs, and various factories.
Key applications include:
- Asset tracking
- Forlift tracking
- Production tracking
- Yard management
- Indoor positioning and navigation
By streamlining operations, Eforthink’s platform helps global manufacturers enhance lean production and achieve greater agility in increasingly complex supply chains.
Touchless Interaction: From Connected Devices to People-oriented Experiences
Taking its industrial UWB expertise into the consumer realm, Eforthink introduces three spatial sensing products that promise to transform everyday interactions:
1. Eforlink ScreenLock – Smart Key for Computers
With 10 cm spatial sensing precision, ScreenLock recognizes authorized users via their smartphones. The computer unlocks as the user approaches and locks instantly upon leaving — no passwords, no keystrokes, just seamless security and productivity.
2. Eforlink UWB Identity Presence Sensor – A Home That Knows You
This sensor identifies who is in the room and adjusts lighting, temperature, entertainment settings, and even pre-configured appliance actions accordingly. Moving beyond simple voice commands, it enables a shift from passive device control to proactive, personalized environments.
3. Eforlink UWB Pet Tag – Hands-Free Access for Pets
Authorized pets can now enter and exit freely with automatic door unlocking, while unknown animals are kept out. It’s a small innovation that makes a big difference for pet owners seeking both security and convenience.
Bridging Two Worlds
UWB technology has long been the backbone of industrial automation, said a company spokesperson. Now, Eforthink is bringing that same precision and reliability into consumers’ daily lives — redefining how people interact with their homes, offices, and even their pets.
Eforthink envisions a future where spatial intelligence is as ubiquitous in personal spaces as it is on factory floors.
Visit Eforthink at CES 2026
- Location: Las Vegas Convention Center (LVCC), North Hall, Booth #11071
- Dates: January 6–9, 2026
For more details on Eforthink’s technology portfolio, case studies, and product specifications, visit www.eforlinktech.com.
About Eforthink
Headquartered in China, Eforthink is a leading provider of location-based IoT solutions. Its full-stack Real-Time Location System (RTLS) platform combines software and hardware to deliver precise tracking of objects’ positions, movements, and interactions. Supporting multiple positioning technologies — including GNSS, RFID, BLE, and UWB — Eforthink enables enterprises and consumers alike to build efficient, scalable RTLS ecosystems.