Harbour BioMed Enters into Long-Term Strategic Collaboration with Lannacheng to Advance Next-Generation Radionuclide Drug Conjugates

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., ROTTERDAM, Netherlands and SHANGHAI, Dec. 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Harbour BioMed (HKEX: 02142), a global biopharmaceutical company committed to the discovery and development of novel antibody therapeutics in immunology and oncology, today announced that it has entered into a long-term strategic collaboration with Yantai Lannacheng Biotechnology Co., Ltd. (“Lannacheng”). The two parties will leverage their respective resources and strengths to jointly advance the development of next-generation radionuclide drug conjugates (RDCs).

Compared with conventional radiotherapy, RDCs utilize tumor antigen–specific ligands to deliver radionuclides directly to tumor lesions for targeted radiotherapy, thereby effectively reducing damage to surrounding healthy tissues. In contrast to antibody–drug conjugates (ADCs), the radionuclides in RDCs can also exert cytotoxic effects on neighboring tumor cells and the tumor microenvironment, even if those cells do not express the target antigen. This mechanism offers a potential advantage in overcoming tumor heterogeneity and drug resistance. In addition, this technology holds the potential to achieve theranostics—integrating both diagnosis and treatment.

With its advanced technology platforms and deep expertise, Harbour BioMed has built a solid foundation in antibody discovery and development. The company’s proprietary Harbour Mice® platform enables the generation of fully human monoclonal antibodies in both conventional (H2L2) and heavy chain-only (HCAb) formats, eliminating the need for additional engineering or humanization. The HCAb technology, in particular, produces unique, fully human heavy chain-only antibodies that are approximately half the size of conventional IgGs, offering significant advantages for next-generation antibody therapeutics. In the development of RDCs, fully human antibodies—characterized by low immunogenicity, superior tissue penetration, and high specificity and stability—can significantly enhance the efficiency of targeted delivery, thereby improving therapeutic efficacy while effectively reducing drug-related toxicity and side effects.

Founded in 2021, Lannacheng is a clinical-stage biotechnology company dedicated to the discovery, development, and commercialization of integrated theranostic radiopharmaceuticals for oncology. The company’s R&D engine, enhanced by its proprietary pharmacokinetic optimization and dual-targeting drug development platforms, combines target validation, radioisotope selection, and linker design to improve pharmacokinetic profiles and advance the development of dual-targeting radiopharmaceutical candidates. Its strengths are further solidified through end-to-end integration of capabilities supported by its controlling shareholder, Dongcheng Biochem, including R&D resources, a stable supply of radioisotopes, and a GMP production facility currently under construction in Yantai. Together, these elements ensure a sustainable, scalable, and rapidly innovating radiopharmaceutical pipeline.

Jingsong Wang, MD, PhD, Founder, Chairman, and CEO of Harbour BioMed, commented: “We are very pleased to establish a long-term strategic collaboration with Lannacheng to jointly advance the development of next-generation RDCs. Harbour BioMed is committed to providing efficient and highly differentiated antibody solutions for innovative therapies through our globally leading Harbour Mice® fully human antibody platform. This collaboration will deeply integrate Harbour BioMed’s expertise in antibody discovery with Lannacheng’s strengths in radiopharmaceutical R&D and commercialization, accelerating the development of more precise, effective and safe cancer therapies and bringing new hope to patients worldwide.”

Wu Xiaoming, General Manager of Lannacheng, stated: “We are delighted to establish a long-term strategic collaboration with Harbour BioMed to jointly advance the R&D and translation of next-generation radiopharmaceuticals. Lannacheng is committed to leveraging our systematic radiopharmaceutical technology platform, comprehensive industrial capabilities, and global collaboration network to provide efficient, innovative, and differentiated integrated solutions for tumor diagnosis and treatment. This collaboration will fully combine Lannacheng’s strengths in radiopharmaceutical R&D and commercialization and Harbour BioMed’s deep expertise in antibody discovery. Together, we aim to accelerate the development of more precise, effective, and safe cancer treatment therapies, bringing new hope to patients worldwide.”

About Harbour BioMed

Harbour BioMed (HKEX: 02142) is a global biopharmaceutical company committed to the discovery and development of novel antibody therapeutics in immunology and oncology. The company is building a robust and differentiated pipeline through internal R&D capabilities, strategic global collaborations in co-discovery and co-development, and selective acquisitions.

Harbour BioMed’s proprietary antibody technology platform, Harbour Mice®, generates fully human monoclonal antibodies in both the conventional two heavy and two light chain (H2L2) format and the heavy chain-only (HCAb) format. Building upon HCAb antibodies, the HCAb-based immune cell engagers (HBICE®) bispecific antibody technology enables tumor-killing effects that traditional combination therapies cannot achieve. Additionally, the HCAb-based bispecific immune cell antagonist (HBICA™) technology empowers the development of innovative biologics for immunological and inflammatory diseases. By integrating Harbour Mice®, HBICE®, and HBICA™ with a single B-cell cloning platform, Harbour BioMed has built a highly efficient and distinctive antibody discovery engine for developing next-generation therapeutic antibodies. For more information, please visit www.harbourbiomed.com.

About Yantai Lannacheng Biotechnology Co., Ltd.

Founded in 2021, Lannacheng is a clinical-stage biotechnology company dedicated to the discovery, development, and commercialization of integrated theranostic radiopharmaceuticals for oncology. The company’s R&D engine, enhanced by its proprietary pharmacokinetic optimization and dual-targeting drug development platforms, combines target validation, radioisotope selection, and linker design to improve pharmacokinetic profiles and advance the development of dual-targeting radiopharmaceutical candidates. Its strengths are further solidified through end-to-end integration of capabilities supported by its controlling shareholder, Dongcheng Biochem, including R&D resources, a stable supply of radioisotopes, and a GMP production facility currently under construction in Yantai. Together, these elements ensure a sustainable, scalable, and rapidly innovating radiopharmaceutical pipeline.