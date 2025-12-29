Laos to Require Online Businesses to Register Under New E-Commerce Rules, Starting Next February

On 17 December, the Ministry of Industry and Commerce (MOIC) issued a nationwide directive requiring individuals and companies operating online businesses in Laos to register and comply with new administrative regulations, with enforcement set to begin on 1 February 2026.

The official notice, issued on 17 December, applies to all individuals and legal entities currently operating, or planning to operate, e-commerce and online businesses in the country.

Sellers must submit registration documents either in person through the Department of Internal Trade’s E-Commerce Management Division or online via the newly introduced E-Trust system.

According to the ministry, the E-Trust system aims to support online sellers, particularly small businesses and operators in remote provinces, by allowing electronic commerce registration and permit applications through an online platform.

Once approved, registered entities will receive an official certificate or business permit. These documents must be renewed upon expiry and updated if there are changes to business information or operations.

The regulation applies nationwide and covers all forms of online trade, including sales conducted through social media platforms such as Facebook and TikTok, websites, messaging applications, and other digital channels.

MOIC warned that individuals or companies that fail to comply without valid justification will face administrative penalties, including fines, formal warnings, and possible legal action in line with existing laws. Authorities said the notice is intended to strengthen oversight of online commerce, ensure traceability of sellers, and curb illegal or unregistered online trading activities.

The announcement builds on earlier e-commerce regulations, including a 2021 decree establishing the legal framework for online trade and a 2023 instruction clarifying registration and certification requirements. In 2025, authorities also introduced penalties for non-compliance.

The announcement aims to strengthen oversight of electronic commerce, improve traceability and legality of online businesses, and enhance consumer protection within Laos’ growing digital economy.