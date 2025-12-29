Meet xLean TR1 at CES: The World’s First Dual Form Transformable Floor Washing Robot Vacuum

LAS VEGAS, Dec. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — At LAS VEGAS, Jan 6, 2026, the xLean team will bring the ground-breaking xLean TR1, the world’s first dual-form transformable floor washing robot vacuum with human cleaning intent.



xLean TR1 at CES 2026

xLean TR1 seamlessly transforms between robot and handheld forms, offering a comprehensive solution for both everyday cleaning and sudden messes in a single device. With a one-second transformation, it shifts from robot form to handheld form for targeted, on-the-spot cleaning.

Cleaning efficiency is equally remarkable: it takes just 15 seconds to clean cat litter mixed with a can of cola. Powered by the cutting-edge Dual-Motor DirectSuction™ system, it delivers an impressive 17,000Pa of suction, achieving a 99.99% pickup rate for liquid and mixed solid–liquid waste, as well as stubborn stains — revolutionizing cleaning performance in the entire robot vacuum industry.

Another major breakthrough is that the xLean TR1 is the world’s first cleaning robot built with a Self-evolving Intelligence system. Unlike traditional robots that rely on fixed programs and improve only linearly, the xLean TR1 is the first cleaning robot to apply reinforcement learning from embodied robotics, enabling it with an initial level of autonomous intelligence. Through Reinforcement Learning from Human Feedback (RLHF), the robot continuously learns and evolves during handheld form, ultimately developing human-like obstacle avoidance, stuck-recovery behaviors and advanced autonomous cleaning decision-making capabilities.

In addition, the xLean TR1 will debut human-like autonomous cleaning strategies. Using a self-developed dirt sensor and the Self-evolving Intelligent Algorithm, xLean TR1 adapts its human-like cleaning strategy in real time based on the detected dirt level: heavy messes trigger deep cleaning while lighter messes receive faster, lighter passes, similar to how humans clean in real life. xLean reports this approach delivers near-complete cleaning results while improving effective cleaning efficiency by around 50%. The xLean team proudly invites every tech enthusiast to witness this milestone in home robotics.

Inspired by the most efficient human cleaning behaviors, the xLean team has pioneered robotic Hunting Mode: the xLean TR1 autonomously hunts floors, identifies messes with human-like intent, makes human-like cleaning decisions where needed, and offers targeted cleaning. For example, random pet dirt and hidden debris are automatically recognized and cleaned, resulting in higher efficiency and lower energy use.

The xLean team welcomes all attendees to visit us at Venetian Expo Booth 51159, to witness the next generation of cleaning robots.