Five-year game transaction share reaches 12.6% (2020H2–202 5H1)

ONE Store records a 49.2% share among the top 50 highest-grossing games in 1H 2025

SEOUL, South Korea, Dec. 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — ONE Store, a Korean app marketplace, said it has cemented its No. 2 app marketplace position in Korea.



ONE Store Becomes Korea’s No. 2 App Marketplace

According to IGAWorks’ Mobile Index report on transaction volume across three app marketplaces, ONE Store recorded a 12.6% share of game transaction value from the second half of 2020 through the first half of 2025 — reflecting a cumulative five-year performance. This further reinforces ONE Store’s position as the No. 2 app marketplace in Korea.

Founded in 2016, ONE Store is regarded as the leading third-party app marketplace in the global app market. These results reflect ONE Store’s ability to earn the trust and support of both developers and users through lower fees, marketing support, and user incentives, even amid competition from major global platforms.

ONE Store continues to reinforce its win-win approach with developers and expand benefits for users. To date, developers have saved approximately KRW 380 billion (approx. US$257 million) in cumulative fees, while users have received approximately KRW 690 billion (approx. US$467 million) in cumulative discounts.

In the first half of 2025, among the top 50 highest-grossing games available on both ONE Store and other major app marketplaces in Korea, ONE Store recorded a 49.2% share of transaction value. This suggests consumers are choosing platforms that offer better value. In fact, ONE Store’s ARPPU (Average Revenue Per Paying User) was approximately five times higher than that of other major app marketplaces, indicating strong user loyalty and spending power.

Genre-specific performance also stands out. In the first half of 2025, among the top 50 highest-grossing games, ONE Store recorded transaction value shares of 50.9% in RPG, 64.8% in Simulation, and 49.2% in Strategy. The average share across these three most popular genres in Korea reached 52.9%.

Ultimately, these results underscore ONE Store’s position as a preferred app marketplace among Korean gamers.