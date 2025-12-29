Shenzhou Machinery Launches Cold-Resistant Industrial Centrifuges at ECWATECH 2025 in Moscow, Accelerates Expansion in Eastern Europe

JINHUA, China, Dec. 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — At ECWATECH 2025, Russia’s leading exhibition for water treatment and wastewater technology, Liaoyang Shenzhou Machinery Equipment Co., Ltd. (“Shenzhou Machinery”) launched a new generation of cold-resistant industrial centrifuges, engineered specifically for sludge dewatering, oil purification, and high-load municipal treatment in sub-zero environments. In addition to launching its upgraded decanter and disc centrifuge series, the company announced plans to establish localized service, spare-parts hubs, and certified technical teams across Russia and the CIS region.



Shenzhou Machinery industrial centrifuges for high-efficiency wastewater treatment and solid-liquid separation applications

Built for the Freeze

Shenzhou Machinery’s exhibition booth attracted significant attention from municipal water plant operators, project engineers from large-scale industrial enterprises, and engineering contractors from Russia, Kazakhstan, and Belarus. Conversations at the event focused on the durability — specifically how centrifugal separators perform when processing abrasive sludge in the region’s long, harsh winters. Standard separation equipment often relies on welded drums, which can become stress points when processing in fluctuating temperatures.

Shenzhou Machinery took a different approach. They presented machines utilizing an integrated centrifugal casting structure. By casting the drum as a single, solid unit rather than welding pieces together, the risk of structural failure drops significantly.

“It’s a simple reality: you can’t run a treatment plant if your machines are cracking under the pressure of cold starts and heavy grit,” said Megan Xu, Senior Representative of Shenzhou Machinery. “We optimized our decanter centrifuges specifically for high-load municipal sludge and industrial waste in these latitudes. It’s about building a machine that doesn’t care what the weather is doing outside.”

The Logistics of Trust

Perhaps the most significant news from the show was Shenzhou’s move to close the gap between manufacturer and end-user. Acknowledging that the Russian market demands more than just imports, the company is actively partnering with local firms to establish regional spare parts hubs and technical teams.

“We know that in this industry, downtime is the enemy,” Megan Xu added. “Our goal is to ensure our partners in Russia have the same peace of mind as our clients in the other 70 countries we serve. That means rapid deployment of spare parts and technicians who speak the language and know the terrain. We aren’t just shipping boxes; we are building a long-term infrastructure here.”

This ground-level service network ensures that users of Shenzhou Machinery’s disc centrifuges (widely used in oil purification) and tubular centrifuges (critical for biopharma and fine chemicals) won’t be left waiting on international shipments for routine maintenance.

Tech for Superior Separation

Beyond durability, the economic argument was front and center. Shenzhou Machinery highlighted its proprietary Centripetal Pump Structure. In practical terms, this design smooths out the flow of liquid leaving the machine. Less turbulence means cleaner separation and lower energy costs, which is a crucial metric for plants operating on tight margins.

Additionally, the company demonstrated its solid-liquid separation capabilities for the food and chemical sectors, showcasing how modernized automatic lubrication systems are driving down maintenance costs and extending equipment lifecycles.

The timing is deliberate. Russia’s water treatment sector is modernizing rapidly under new environmental regulations. Old-school settling tanks and basic filtration are being replaced by high-speed centrifugation. Shenzhou Machinery is presenting itself as the pragmatic choice for this shift, providing the cutting-edge technology of international brands at a cost point and durability needed for widespread adoption in the region.

About Shenzhou Machinery

Established in 1980, Liaoyang Shenzhou Machinery Equipment Co., Ltd. is a leading manufacturer of industrial centrifuges and centrifugal separators. The company operates an 80,000 m2 facility with over 2,500 employees and specializes in decanter, disc, and tubular centrifuges. Shenzhou Machinery operates under ISO 9001 and ISO 14001 certifications, and its biopharmaceutical-grade centrifuges are produced in GMP-compliant facilities to meet stringent global regulatory standards.

Its products are exported to more than 70 countries, including the United States, Russia, and Brazil, serving industries such as wastewater treatment, biopharmaceuticals, petrochemicals, and food processing.

