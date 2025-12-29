Vingroup And Kinshasa Strengthen Comprehensive Cooperation in Green Mobility

From left to right: Mr. Fely Lukwaka Samuna, Director of Exposure Sarl; Ms. Nguyen Hoang Phuong, CEO of Vingroup Africa; Mr. Fiston Lukwebo Musengo, Provincial Minister for Public–Private Partnerships, Trade and Industry; and Mr. Jésus-Noël Sheke Wa Domene, Provincial Minister for Planning, Budget, Transport and Urban Mobility, at the signing ceremony.

KINSHASA, CONGO – Media OutReach Newswire – 29 December 2025 –

Under the MoU, Vingroup, Exposure, and the City of Kinshasa, through its relevant authorities, will collaborate to study and promote the procurement and deployment of VinFast’s fully electric vehicles, including electric buses, electric cars, and electric scooters, to meet the transportation needs of the city and its residents. In parallel, the parties will jointly develop a comprehensive electric mobility ecosystem encompassing charging infrastructure and after-sales services.

To support the transition to electric mobility, the cooperation will focus on modernizing and greening Kinshasa’s transportation system across public transport services, mobility solutions for government officials and civil servants, and transportation options for the general public.

Vingroup, through its subsidiary VinFast, will provide detailed commercial and technical proposals for vehicle fleets, including buses, cars, and scooters. Exposure will be responsible for developing a detailed preliminary business plan for vehicle procurement and infrastructure development, as well as initiating the necessary local administrative and legal procedures for importation, distribution, and operations. Meanwhile, the City of Kinshasa will review and propose appropriate incentive mechanisms, covering tax policies, regulatory frameworks, and access to infrastructure, to encourage the development and adoption of green mobility. A designated focal authority will also be appointed to manage and oversee the electric bus fleet.

During the initial phase, expected to run from now through the end of Q1 2026, the parties have agreed on a roadmap to conclude formal contracts to operationalize the above objectives. Under this roadmap, VinFast is expected to supply approximately 500 electric buses and 1,000 electric cars for public fleet operations in Kinshasa. Over the same period, VinFast and Exposure plan to implement supply and distribution agreements to introduce between 10,000 and 20,000 electric cars and between 50,000 and 100,000 VinFast electric scooters to the local market.

In pursuit of a comprehensive green ecosystem, the parties will cooperate in developing an extensive charging station network and an authorized service workshop system, ensuring stable operations and convenience for electric vehicle users.

Specifically, Vingroup reaffirmed its commitment to sustainable development and positive local impact through knowledge transfer and human resource development. These initiatives include training programs for drivers, technicians, and on-site operations personnel, as well as technical design support for electrified transportation infrastructure. Exposure will undertake technical and economic assessments of the charging network and vehicle maintenance and repair facilities. For its part, the City of Kinshasa has committed to supporting land allocation, identifying locations for charging stations, and ensuring reliable power supply solutions, thereby establishing a solid infrastructure foundation for Vingroup’s green mobility ecosystem in the city.

Mr. Jésus-Noël SHEKE WA DOMENE, Provincial Minister of Planning, Budget, Public Service, Employment, Tourism, Transport and Urban Mobility, representative of the City of Kinshasa stated: “The City of Kinshasa highly values our cooperation with Vingroup in advancing green and smart mobility solutions. This is a strategic step aligned with the city’s sustainable urban development vision, aiming to reduce environmental impacts, improve transportation infrastructure, and deliver long-term benefits to our citizens. We believe this partnership will help transform Kinshasa into a dynamic, modern, and livable city in the region.”

Mrs. Phuong NGUYEN, General Director of Vingroup Africa shared: “Vingroup is honored to partner with the City of Kinshasa on the journey toward building a modern, civilized, and sustainable living environment. The deployment of green and smart mobility solutions will not only gradually transform Kinshasa’s urban transportation landscape, but also create long-term, tangible value by improving quality of life for residents and supporting the city in achieving its future sustainable development goals.”

Previously, the Government of Kinshasa and Vingroup also signed a Memorandum of Understanding to explore large-scale urban development projects in the Democratic Republic of Congo. Under the MoU, the two parties will jointly study and develop a large riverside urban project covering approximately 6,300 hectares, strategically located within the capital’s urban expansion plan.

The mega urban development is expected to include residential areas, villas, hospitals, schools, shopping centers, hotels, entertainment complexes, and future government and ministerial offices, positioning it as a new tourism destination and a landmark of Kinshasa’s development. The city is expected to allocate land for the project in accordance with the agreed cooperation framework.

These strategic agreements underscore Vingroup’s international vision and growing global presence, reaffirm its pioneering role in green mobility, and further deepen economic cooperation between Vietnam and the Democratic Republic of Congo, as both countries pursue green growth and sustainable development.

Vingroup is Vietnam’s largest private conglomerate, operating across six core sectors: Industrials & Technology, Real Estate & Services, Infrastructure, Green Energy, Culture and Social Enterprises, guided by the vision of “To Create a Better Life for People”.

With a strong track record, scale, and proven capabilities, Vingroup continues to expand its international footprint. The Group was recognized by TIME magazine (USA) in the “TIME World’s Best Companies 2025” list, ranking among the world’s top 1,000 companies for outstanding contributions to sustainable development, innovation, and global impact.Hashtag: #Vingroup

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.