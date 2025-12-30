Delixy Holdings Limited Reports Unaudited Financial Results for the First Six Months of Fiscal Year 2025

SINGAPORE, Dec. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Delixy Holdings Limited (Nasdaq: DLXY) (the “Company” or “Delixy”), a Singapore-based company engaged in the trading of oil related products, today announced its unaudited financial results for the six months ended June 30, 2025.

First Six Months of Fiscal Year 2025 Financial Summary

Revenue was $102.0 million for the six months ended June 30, 2025 , compared to $143.8 million for the same period last year.

was for the six months ended , compared to for the same period last year. Gross profit was $1.1 million for the six months ended June 30, 2025 , compared to $1.8 million for the same period last year.

was for the six months ended , compared to for the same period last year. Net income was $0.6 million for the six months ended June 30, 2025 , an increase from $0.5 million for the same period last year.

was for the six months ended , an increase from for the same period last year. Basic and diluted income per share was $0.04 for the six months ended June 30, 2025 , an increase from $0.03 for the same period last year.

Mr. Dongjian Xie, Executive Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Delixy, commented, “During the first half of fiscal year 2025, we remained focused on efficiency while navigating a dynamic market environment. This approach allowed us to strengthen profitability and deliver improved operating results. While revenues during the period reflected softer market activity, our general and administrative expenses declined significantly year-over-year, reflecting streamlined corporate operations and strong expense controls. As a result, our profits from operations increased to $0.4 million from $0.2 million for the same period last year, and net income rose to $0.6 million from $0.5 million.

“On July 9, 2025, our ordinary shares commenced trading on Nasdaq following our initial public offering (the “IPO”), marking a major milestone for Delixy. The IPO strengthened our balance sheet, enhanced our visibility in the capital markets, and further improved our corporate governance framework. Looking ahead, we plan to continue to emphasize disciplined execution and prudent growth initiatives. With the foundation established as a public company, we believe Delixy is well positioned to pursue sustainable growth and create long-term value for our shareholders.”

First Six Months of Fiscal Year 2025 Unaudited Financial Results

Revenues

Revenues were $102.0 million for the six months ended June 30, 2025, a decrease from $143.8 million for the same period last year. The decrease was primarily attributable to the lower selling price, following weak oil demand and lower international oil price in first half of 2025.

Cost of Revenue

Cost of revenue was $100.9 million for the six months ended June 30, 2025, a decrease from $142.0 million for the same period last year. The decrease was primarily due to a weaker world oil market, with lower oil price we traded in.

Gross Profit

Gross profit was $1.1 million for the six months ended June 30, 2025, a decrease from $1.8 million for the same period last year.

General and Administrative Expenses

General and administrative expenses were $0.7 million for the six months ended June 30, 2025, a decrease from $1.6 million for the same period last year. The decrease was primarily driven by less vessel chartering and less logistics expense due to a high stocks of crude oil and oil products in far east.

Net Income

Net income was $0.6 million for the six months ended June 30, 2025, an increase from $0.5 million for the same period last year.

Basic and Diluted Income per Share

Basic and diluted income per share was $0.04 for the six months ended June 30, 2025, an increase from $0.03 for the same period last year.

Financial Condition

As of June 30, 2025, the Company had cash and cash equivalents of $1.8 million, compared to $5.6 million as of June 30, 2024.

Net cash used in operating activities was $0.6 million for the six months ended June 30, 2025, compared to $1.4 million for the same period last year.

Net cash used in investing activities was $0.5 million for the six months ended June 30, 2025, compared to net cash provided of $1.3 million for the same period last year.

Net cash used in financing activities was $2.7 million for the six months ended June 30, 2025, compared to $2.5 million for the same period last year.

About Delixy Holdings Limited

Delixy Holdings Limited is a Singapore-based company principally engaged in the trading of oil-related products, including (i) crude oil and (ii) oil-based products such as fuel oils, motor gasoline, additives, gas oil, base oils, asphalt, naphtha (heavy gasoline) and petrochemicals. Operating across multiple countries in Southeast Asia, East Asia, and Middle East, Delixy has established a strong presence in the region’s oil trading markets. While Delixy maintains a diversified portfolio of oil products, crude oil trading represents a core aspect of its business. The Company leverages its strong existing relationships with customers and suppliers as well as deep industry expertise to provide value-added services, including tailored recommendations on optimal trading strategies and shipping and logistical support where required. In addition, the Company’s financing capabilities allow it to extend credit terms to customers while satisfying suppliers’ immediate payment terms. For more information, please visit the Company’s website: https://ir.delixy.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this announcement are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties and are based on the Company’s current expectations and projections about future events that the Company believes may affect its financial condition, results of operations, business strategy, and financial needs. Investors can find many (but not all) of these statements by the use of words such as “believe”, “plan”, “expect”, “intend”, “should”, “seek”, “estimate”, “will”, “aim” and “anticipate” or other similar expressions in this prospectus. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent occurring events or circumstances, or changes in its expectations, except as may be required by law. Although the Company believes that the expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot assure you that such expectations will turn out to be correct, and the Company cautions investors that actual results may differ materially from the anticipated results and encourages investors to review other factors that may affect its future results in the Registration Statement and other filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”).

DELIXY HOLDINGS LIMITED AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (UNAUDITED) (Amount in USD thousands, except for share and per share data, or otherwise noted) As of Jun 30,

2024 As of Jun 30,

2025 US$’000 US$’000 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents 5,609 1,824 Accounts receivable, net 3,772 18,648 Deposits, prepayments and other receivables 34 502 Derivative financial instruments 312 831 Total current assets 9,727 21,805 Non-current assets: Property and equipment, net 4 1 Right-of-use assets, net 99 37 Deferred offering costs 1,152 2,492 Total non-current assets 1,255 2,530 TOTAL ASSETS 10,982 24,335 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable 2,521 18,227 Accrued liabilities 87 51 Dividend payables 2,245 Amount due to shareholder 99 1 Lease liabilities 62 38 Income tax payable 157 105 Total current liabilities 5,171 18,422 Non-current liabilities: Lease liabilities 36 Loan from shareholder 5,000 4,000 Non-current liability 5,036 4,000 TOTAL LIABILITIES 10,207 22,422 Commitments and contingencies — — Shareholders’ equity: Ordinary share, par value US$0.000005, 100,000,000,000 shares authorized, 15,000,000 shares issued* ** ** Additional paid-up capital 695 695 Retained earnings 34 1172 Other reserve 46 46 Total shareholders’ equity 775 1,913 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY 10,982 24,335

____________

* Retrospectively restated for the effect of 1:200 forward stock split of our Ordinary Shares and the shares surrendered by our existing shareholders.

** — Denotes amount less than US$1,000.

DELIXY HOLDINGS LIMITED AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (UNAUDITED) (Amount in USD thousands, except for share and per share data, or otherwise noted) For the six months period ended

June 30, 2024 2025 US$’000 US$’000 Revenues 143,761 102,000 Cost of revenue (141,959) (100,925) Gross profit 1,802 1,075 General and administrative expenses (1,635) (692) Profits from operations 167 383 Other income: Gain on disposal of property 177 Foreign exchange gain 1 8 Interest income 135 35 Shipping charges reimbursed 10 201 Other income 5 1 Total other income 328 245 Income before income tax 495 628 Income tax expense (45) (68) NET INCOME 450 560 TOTAL COMPREHENSIVE INCOME 450 560 Net income per share Basic and diluted** 0.030 0.037 Weighted average number of ordinary shares outstanding Basic and diluted** 15,000,000 15,000,000

____________

* — Denotes amount less than US$1,000.

** Retrospectively restated for the effect of 1:200 forward stock split of our Ordinary Shares and the shares surrendered by our existing shareholders.