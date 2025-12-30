Foreign Executive Witnesses Rise of Intelligent Manufacturing in east China’s Jiangxi

YICHUN, China, Dec. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — A report from Jiangxi International Communication Center (JXICC): Since the beginning of the 14th Five-Year Plan, east of China’s Jiangxi Province has firmly grasped the key task of achieving new-type industrialization, advancing the “1269” Action Plan for modernizing pivotal manufacturing industrial chains in depth. Amid this profound transformation, insights from the front lines of enterprises have become a vivid window into Jiangxi’s efforts to improve industrial quality and efficiency.

World Influence Brought by Grinding Wheels

In the view of Yuri Shubov, CEO of Jiangxi Guanyi Grinding Co., Ltd., the past decade has been not only a period of corporate growth, but also a time in which he personally witnessed a comprehensive industrial transformation.

As a foreign executive who has long worked in the abrasives sector, Shubov has integrated the spirit of craftsmanship into production management and technological innovation, continuously promoting product upgrades and helping the company enter international markets.

“I have seen with my own eyes how the equipment on the workshop floor has become increasingly intelligent, and how product precision and competitiveness have continued to improve,” he said. “Behind this lies the support and upgrading of Jiangxi’s overall industrial ecosystem.”

From technological upgrading to the gradual adoption of intelligent manufacturing, and from local production to reaching global markets, his experience offers a vivid illustration of the steady and clearly defined steps by which “Made in Jiangxi” is moving toward “Intelligent Manufactured in Jiangxi“.