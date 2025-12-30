FPT Exports Its First Commercial Chip Shipment to the Japanese Market

HANOI, Vietnam, Dec. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — FPT Corporation (hereafter “FPT”) officially delivered its first commercial shipment of power chips (Power ICs) to a leading Japanese electronics corporation, through the distribution of Restar Corporation (hereafter “Restar”) – a Japanese trading company for semiconductors and electronic components.

It is also the first time a Vietnamese company has successfully introduced commercial semiconductor chips into the Japanese market, one of the world’s most demanding markets in terms of quality and reliability.

The milestone comes at a strategic time: the global power chip market is set to hit $59 billion by 2030, including a $3 billion opportunity in Japan. This growth is fueled by robust demand across the consumer electronics, industrial, automotive, and high-tech landscapes.

The power chips recently exported to Japan are specifically designed for high-performance multi-function printers (MFPs) used in office and enterprise environments. Designed by FPT, these chips manage and stabilize internal power supply, protect components from voltage and current fluctuations, and ensure reliable operation under high-load conditions. Furthermore, FPT is now developing a comprehensive power IC ecosystem, encompassing multiple product lines such as PMICs, LDOs, BUCK converters, LED drivers, and Power MOSFETs.

Through months of rigorous optimization, FPT engineers ensured their ‘Make in Vietnam‘ power chips met the highest international standards. The chips successfully passed comprehensive evaluations – including electrical characterization, JEDEC reliability, and real-device validation—while satisfying Japan’s stringent industrial-grade safety requirements.

This milestone sets the stage for Restar to distribute 10 million FPT-designed chips throughout the Asia-Pacific by 2027. Following this initial delivery, both companies will ramp up volumes and collaborate on R&D. Future efforts will focus on next-generation power chips and integrated circuits specifically engineered for Japan’s imaging and industrial sectors.

Mr. Tran Dang Hoa, Chairman of FPT Semiconductor, FPT Corporation stated: “Semiconductors stand as a core strategic pillar at FPT. Our vision is to lead Vietnam’s ascent in the global tech wave, establishing the nation as a critical link in the international value chain.This inaugural shipment to Japan not only affirms Vietnam’s mastery of core technology but also signals its emergence as a vital hub in the global high-tech supply chain”.

Recent supply chain disruptions, notably involving Nexperia, have intensified the global search for reliable alternatives. FPT is answering this demand by introducing a suite of discrete power devices—including ESD and Zener diodes—positioned as a strategic second source for the Japanese, Korean, and Taiwanese markets.