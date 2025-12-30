-Advances smart homes through Ambient AI that understands user context and delivers proactive services

-Leverages a single camera and proprietary on-device LLMs to enhance privacy protection and product competitiveness

-Targets the North American smart home market with a global product launch planned for Q1 2026, with NAVER D2SF providing active support for global expansion

SEONGNAM, South Korea, Dec. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — NAVER D2SF, corporate venturing(CV) arm of NAVER, announced a new investment in Sorcerics, an Ambient AI startup developing autonomous AI home solutions. Sorcerics has built an AI-powered home system that understands users’ situations, intentions, and contextual signals to proactively deliver services, and is preparing for a global product launch in North America in the first quarter of 2026.



[Image] NAVER D2SF Invests in Sorcerics, an Ambient AI Startup Developing Autonomous AI Home Solutions

Guided by the philosophy of Ambient AI—where technology blends naturally into everyday environments—Sorcerics aims to transform smart homes into spaces that “take care of users on their own.” While conventional smart home systems operate passively by responding only to explicit commands, Sorcerics pursues a fully autonomous AI home that adapts to users and delivers services proactively based on contextual understanding.

Sorcerics’ AI home solution combines a single camera with its proprietary large language model (LLM) to analyze user gestures, behaviors, and environmental cues, enabling a nuanced understanding of user intent and the delivery of optimal services. For example, instead of simply turning off the lights when a user lies down, the system interprets the user’s readiness for sleep and adjusts lighting levels accordingly. By running up to five AI models simultaneously on-device, the solution enhances privacy protection while maintaining high performance. In addition, Sorcerics has secured product competitiveness by developing aesthetically refined hardware at approximately one-quarter of the cost of comparable solutions.

The Sorcerics founding team, led by CEO Hyeonjong Ryu, brings strong engineering expertise and execution capabilities, with more than a decade of experience in core product development and research at global technology companies including Google. The company is currently conducting beta tests in North America and is targeting a Kickstarter launch in the first quarter of 2026. Sorcerics also plans to participate in CES 2026 to showcase its product to global consumers and potential partners.

Although approximately 48% of households in North America already own at least one smart device, the market still lacks proactive, integrated solutions capable of meeting rapidly growing user expectations. Sorcerics plans to address this gap swiftly, aiming to establish a strong market position and build durable entry barriers. To support this growth, the company is actively recruiting top talent across AI, software, hardware, business, and marketing functions.

Yang Sang-hwan, Head of NAVER D2SF, stated, “The true value of technology lies not in users having to understand and learn it, but in technology understanding users and delivering services naturally. Sorcerics has the potential to overcome the limitations of existing smart home solutions and create truly convenient smart environments for users.” He added, “With more than 80% of NAVER D2SF’s portfolio companies actively expanding into global markets, we will continue to support capable technology startups as they pursue meaningful growth on the global stage.” (END)

About NAVER

Founded in 1999, NAVER is Korea’s largest Internet company and one of the world’s top tech companies. Leading cutting-edge technologies, NAVER operates No.1 search engine in Korea and holds various business portfolios encompassing commerce, fintech, cloud, AI and robotics, as well as other global online services such as LINE mobile messenger, Webtoon and Webnovel publishing, SNOW video camera app and ZEPETO metaverse platform.

NAVER recorded sales of KRW 10.74 trillion (USD 7.5 billion) in 2024. TEAM NAVER continues to enhance its business portfolio and expand its global presence across Japan, North America, and Europe, while pursuing innovation through continuous research and development in future technologies.

To learn more, visit www.navercorp.com/en