Nota AI to Supply AI Optimization Technology for Samsung Electronics’ Next-Generation Mobile AP ‘Exynos 2600’… Solidifying Its Position as a Leader in On-Device AI

Secured consecutive contracts from Exynos 2500 to the next-generation Exynos 2600, proving the superior optimization capabilities

Advancing the next-generation version of ‘Exynos AI Studio’ and strengthening support for the latest Generative AI models

SEOUL, South Korea, Dec. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Nota AI (CEO Myungsu Chae), a company specializing in AI model compression and optimization, announced that it has signed an agreement to supply its proprietary AI model optimization platform for Samsung Electronics’ next-generation mobile Application Processor (AP), the Exynos 2600.



This agreement marks a significant consecutive win following the previous contract for the Exynos 2500, serving as a testament to the industry-leading technical prowess of Nota AI’s platform. Nota AI offers the NetsPresso® platform, which enables the efficient optimization and deployment of AI models across diverse hardware environments by reducing model sizes by over 90% while maintaining high accuracy.

Through this collaboration, Nota AI will participate in the development of the next-generation version of Exynos AI Studio, Samsung’s AI model optimization toolchain. Specifically, Nota AI aims to support large-scale Generative AI models to run seamlessly on the Exynos 2600 while maintaining precision. The company also plans to drastically improve the implementation process for developers by automating optimization pipelines for the latest AI models. This will enable users to enjoy a faster and more powerful on-device Generative AI experience directly on their devices without the need for a cloud connection.

“This ongoing collaboration, which has continued since the Exynos 2400, proves that Nota AI’s technology creates tangible value when combined with Samsung’s hardware,” said Myungsu Chae, CEO of Nota AI. “We are committed to establishing our technology as an indispensable pillar of the on-device AI era through continuous cooperation with global partners and proactive commercialization.”

Leveraging a decade of unparalleled expertise in AI model lightweighting and optimization, Nota AI provides specialized on-device AI solutions across a wide range of sectors, including mobile, robotics, home appliances, autonomous driving, healthcare, education, and smart cities. In particular, the increasing number of cases where Nota AI’s technology is integrated into the products of global manufacturers—leading directly to revenue growth and successful commercialization—serves to validate not only the company’s technical excellence but also its formidable business competitiveness in the global market.