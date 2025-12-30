SDS Australia Reports Rising Demand for Premium Saunas as Buyers Become More Informed

SYDNEY, Dec. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Australia’s sauna market experienced strong growth in 2025, reflecting a broader shift toward preventative health, recovery and long-term wellness investment. According to SDS Australia, one of the nation’s leading premium sauna retailers, demand has accelerated across both residential and commercial sectors.

Across the country, saunas are now increasingly being integrated into private homes, architectural builds, hospitality venues and high-end wellness spaces. Industry observers say the rising awareness of heat therapy’s health benefits, combined with a growing appetite for considered lifestyle design, has driven this expansion.

As the category grows, SDS Australia’s CEO, Michael Doubinski, says the market is becoming increasingly divided between mass-produced sauna imports and premium, European-made systems. Construction quality, material integrity and long-term performance have emerged as key points of differentiation – particularly for consumers focused on consistent, reliable health outcomes over time.



An architectural-grade outdoor barrel sauna from SDS Australia’s European Made collection

“The increase in demand has been significant, but what’s more notable is how much more informed buyers have become,” said Doubinski. “Customers are no longer just asking what a sauna looks like. They want to understand how it’s built, how consistently it performs, and whether it’s designed to support regular, long-term use as part of a genuine health routine.”

The rapid influx of factory-produced saunas into Australia has expanded consumer choice but also introduced new challenges. Many entry-level systems are designed for speed and scale, often relying on thinner timbers, adhesive-based construction and generic components. Over time, these products can struggle to deliver consistent thermal performance or durability – particularly in Australia’s varied climate conditions.

At the same time, buyers are becoming more discerning. Rather than focusing solely on price or appearance, consumers are increasingly asking where saunas are manufactured, how materials are treated, whether independent certification is in place, and how systems are designed to perform over years of use.

European sauna manufacturing continues to set the global benchmark. Producers operating in Nordic and Baltic regions have the advantage of being able to draw on generations of sauna expertise, combining traditional craftsmanship with modern engineering and material science. High-quality European-made saunas are typically defined by solid, architectural-grade timbers, chemical-free thermal modification processes, precision-engineered heaters and independently tested performance standards.

Doubinski said SDS Australia has aligned its offering exclusively with European sauna manufacturers in response to this shift. “As the market matures, we’re seeing a clear preference for saunas that prioritise longevity, transparency and engineering integrity, rather than short-term cost savings,” he said.

Looking ahead, industry analysts expect Australia’s sauna market to continue expanding, with education playing a greater role in purchasing decisions. While overall demand remains strong, the next phase of growth is expected to be driven less by volume and more by informed choice.

As the market moves into 2026, buyers are paying closer attention to how saunas are built, where they are made, and how they are designed to perform over time – signalling a maturing category where construction quality and long-term performance are increasingly central to decision-making.