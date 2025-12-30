Tenth Anniversary of Jiangxi’s First China-Europe Railway Express: Steel Silk Road Connects the World

NANCHANG, China, Dec. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — A report from Jiangxi International Communication Center (JXICC): It has been ten years since Jiangxi’s first China-Europe Railway Express departed from Henggang Station (now Nanchang South Station) in January 2015. Over the past decade, this steel corridor has operated over a thousand trips, serving more than 300 local enterprises and driving remarkable growth in the province’s foreign trade. It has become a vital channel for Jiangxi’s deep integration into the Belt and Road Initiative and its pursuit of high-level opening-up.

Ten Years, Great Strides

As an eyewitness to this journey, Li Jian, the driver of the inaugural train, has seen its evolution from a weekly service to multiple departures daily. “What this train carries is not only goods, but also Jiangxi’s connectivity and opportunities with the world,” he said. Today, “Made in Jiangxi” products such as Jingdezhen ceramics, electronics and furniture are reliably transported via this international logistics corridor to more than 20 countries across Asia and Europe.

Currently, east of China’s Jiangxi Province is continuing to enhance the quality and efficiency of the China-Europe Railway Express by building smart ports and expanding cross-border e-commerce dedicated lines, further opening up international logistics channels. This transcontinental Steel Silk Road has become a key support for Jiangxi in building itself into an inland hub for opening-up and serving the new development paradigm.