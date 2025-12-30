BEIJING, Dec. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — A news report from China.org.cn on the Korean ethnic group:

The Korean ethnic group: Nongak dance shares joy of harvest season

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hJ2_hQxXUAQ

In October, the autumn wind sweeps across the golden fields of northeast China, and the black soil embraces the harvest season. The Korean ethnic group don vibrant traditional costumes, strike sonorous gongs and drums, and perform the Nongak Dance – a celebration that brims with the joy of harvest.

Originating from agricultural labor, China’s Korean Nongak Dance is a highly comprehensive art form that integrates music, singing, and dance. From prayers for good fortune during spring plowing to jubilations after autumn harvest, Nongak Dance has long been intertwined with the Korean people’s daily work and life. It also holds the distinction of being China’s first dance-related UNESCO Intangible Cultural Heritage. What truly defines its charm, however, is its rich array of distinct dance styles, each weaving unique tales of the Korean ethnic culture.

The Janggu Dance stands as one of its most iconic forms. Dancers wield the janggu (a traditional long drum), their movements blending strength with grace as drumbeats sync seamlessly with their bodily expressions. Both men and women take part: female dancers exude tenacity and agility, while male performers showcase boldness and spontaneity.

The traditional Flat Drum Dance, performed in groups, features dancers moving in perfect unison with meticulous coordination. Every gesture is charged with power, recreating the collaborative spirit of farming and embodying the Korean people’s unity.

The Fan Dance captivates with its elegance and fluidity. Colorful silk fans come alive in the dancers’ hands, fluttering like butterflies in flight. Through the soft, lyrical nuances of Korean dance, it conveys a profound love for all creatures of nature.

The Crane Dance, a type of mimetic dance, masterfully merges art with cultural symbolism. In Korean culture, the red-crowned crane is a revered symbol of auspiciousness and longevity. Dancers glide with light, ethereal steps, vividly capturing the crane’s poise and essence.

Saving the best for last, the Sangmo Dance represents the pinnacle of Nongak Dance. Dancers wear specially crafted hats adorned with a 20-meter-long ribbon. With deft neck and head movements, they swing the ribbon, which arcs through the air in vibrant, fluid curves–a spectacle that sends the performance to its thrilling climax.

More than a feast for the eyes and ears, the Koreanethnic group’s Nongak Dance is a cultural expression deeply rooted in agrarian traditions. It allows audiences to feel the Korean people’s passionate zest for life, their gratitude for nature’s bounty, and the ethnic group’s unyielding optimism and vibrant vitality.

The Korean ethnic group: Nongak dance shares joy of harvest season

http://www.china.org.cn/2025-10/17/content_118128532.shtml