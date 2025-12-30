BEIJING, Dec. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — A news report from China.org.cn on The Achang ethnic group:

The making of an ethnically diversified China: The Achang ethnic group

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=TcT-ZT5vnIo

Oh descendants of the Achang people, do you know our history?

Today is a good day; I will tell you a story:

First, let me speak of Zhepama creating the heavens, then of Zhemima weaving the earth…

— Excerpt from the Achang folk epic “Zhepama and Zhemima”

Cao Mingkuan, a representative inheritor of the national intangible cultural heritage project of Zhepama and Zhemima, began hosting various ceremonial activities at the age of 30, Known as a high priestcalled “living robe” among the Achang ethnic community, the now nonagenarian manis still able to perform the complete chants of the epicfor visitors.

The epic “Zhepama and Zhemima” is the oldest component of the oral literature of the Achang ethnic group, serving as a vital source for nurturing the national character and cultural psyche of the Achang people. In the epic, the sky-creating god Zhepama and the earth-weaving goddess Zhemima create the world, while today, the Achang people are also actively building a better life with their own hands.

The world-renowned Husa knife is a testament to the ingenuity of the Achang people. The production process involves ten distinct steps, with quenching techniques standing out prominently. Through thermal treatment, the hardness and toughness of the blade are optimized— “flexible enough to bend around a finger, yet sharp enough to break hair and hard enough to cut through iron.”

The iron-making industry in the Husa region has recently experienced a resurgence.These finished artisanal knives are produced under a cooperative model, allowing for customization of components such as handles and sheaths, which in turn stimulates related industries such as jewelry processing and inlay work.

Xiang Laosai, a national inheritor of the Achang Husa knife making technique: “Each knife we produce supports multiple households’ livelihoods. Selling just one knife can improve the quality of life for many families. This drives us to continually innovate and invent.”

At the age of 14, Xiang began learning the art of knife forging from his father. Through remarkable perseverance and innate talent, he mastered the complete set of techniques required for blade crafting. Due to his exceptional skills, he is honored in his village as the “chief master of making Husa knife.” His crafted dragon-phoenix Husa knifeis now part of the collection at the museum of the Minzu University of China.

Besides forging Husa knife, brocade weaving is also a long-standing tradition. Outside a traditional Husa knife handicraft workshop where sparks fly from the blades, the diligent hands of Achang women are weaving a tapestry of a happy life. The exquisite Achang garments—such as tube skirts, tube scarves, and headwraps, with the help of the internet, are reaching far beyond their local origins.

Yin Chunhuan, general manager of Lianghe County Achang Ethnic Apparel Co., is an Achang woman. As a young designer, she also serves as an organizer for the preservation and promotion of Achang culture. In recent years, Yin has organized training sessions for Achang women in brocade weaving and live streaming, showcasing Achang culture to a broader audience.

Yin Gaichun, a staff member at Lianghe County’s cultural center: “This is the production workshop of our Achang ethnic heritage center. The brocade features a variety of colors; previously, the base color was solely black. However, with societal development, people now prefer a range of colors. In response to these preferences, we have created Achang brocades with various colored bases.”

Yin Chunhuan is also keen on promoting the development of the tourism industry, including catering and homestays, for households once stricken by poverty. By combining intangible cultural heritage and tourism, she has signed contracts with local women to form a folk art performance team, showcasing Achang culture to visitors and opening up new avenues for income generation and prosperity for the community.

The majestic Gaoligong Mountain range extends southward from Tengchong City, forming a traditional home for the Achang ethnic group. Cao Mingkuan continues to live in his old house, where the rhythmic sound of the loom weaving fabric and the crackling of firewood echo together with the songs of “Zhepama and Zhemima,”reflecting the Achang people’s tranquil yet vibrant way of life.

The most melodious tune is the traditional tune of “Eluo,” and the most beautiful flower is kapok. Sing a song of “Eluo”in praise of Zhepama, and pick a bloom of kapok to present to Zhemima…

http://www.china.org.cn/2025-08/06/content_118013116.shtml