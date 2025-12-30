Three-Colored Bronze Buddha Recognized as Local National Heritage in Vientiane Province

Vientiane Province authorities formally recognized the Three-Colored Bronze Buddha as a local-level national heritage site on 26 December during a ceremony at Ban Lingsan Temple in Thoulakhom district.

Vice Chairman of the Vientiane Provincial Administrative Committee Somphasong Souvongkhamchan attended the event alongside representatives from provincial and district offices, monks and nuns, village leaders, parents, and students. Officials presented the designation as part of efforts to preserve local history and cultural identity.

The Three-Colored Bronze Buddha holds deep historical and spiritual significance for the village. Ban Lingsan is home to 301 households and 1,588 residents. The community practices Buddhism alongside traditional beliefs, with livelihoods based mainly on farming and animal husbandry.

Authorities recognize Ban Lingsan as a conservation village and an ancient cultural site known for preserving the Long Ngum tradition. The Three-Colored Buddha, locally known as Phra Thong Sam Si, has long served as a spiritual symbol for residents of the village and nearby communities.

The statue stands 56 centimeters tall, with a forehead width of 37 centimeters and shoulder width of 21 centimeters. Its base measures 23.5 centimeters in height and 51 centimeters in width. Craftsmen created the statue using bronze, brass, silver-gold alloys, and rare gemstones.

Experts believe a skilled artisan produced the work during the Lane Xang Kingdom period, between 1353 to 1707. However, the exact date reman unknown.

The ceremony included a procession carrying the Three-Colored Buddha around the temple grounds, followed by traditional dance performances by students from Lingsan Village Primary School and Ban Wit Kham Secondary School.