Vietnam’s Newest EDM Destination, APLUS SAIGON, Debuts With Star-Studded Soft Opening Weekends Featuring Dombresky and Argy

HO CHI MINH CITY, Vietnam, Dec. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Vietnam’s newest cultural superclub launches with two global headliners, marking a defining moment for Saigon’s rising electronic music movement. APLUS SAIGON officially opens its doors with a landmark Soft Opening Weekends event series, positioning the venue as Southeast Asia’s next essential nightlife destination. The two-week celebration features headline performances by genre-defining artists Dombresky (January 17, 2026) and Argy (January 23, 2026), setting the tone for APLUS SAIGON’s world-standard programming.

DOMBRESKY @ APLUS SAIGON: An 80s Glamour Celebration – January 17, 2026

Dombresky, a globally recognized house music tastemaker celebrated for radiant, euphoric production and his cultural influence within contemporary nightlife, brings his signature uplifting energy to APLUS SAIGON’s debut night.

Known for crafting emotionally resonant sets that balance underground credibility with infectious joy, Dombresky has become synonymous with modern house music’s most vibrant expressions.

Dombresky’s journey into house music has led to milestones that few artists can achieve, including performances at Lollapalooza, Coachella, and EDC Mexico, headlining major festivals such as Snowglobe and Countdown NYC, and selling out iconic venues like the Hollywood Palladium.

Experience Design:

The night channels an 80s glamour fever dream – mirrored surfaces, crystalline lighting, and a shimmering visual world that feels like stepping into a glittering music-video atmosphere.

Show Moment:

At the climax of Dombresky’s set:

Dancers descend from six aerial points

Bubble-rain drifts through the crowd

Crystal-sharp lighting and visuals converge into a dreamlike house crescendo

ARGY @ APLUS SAIGON: Indoor Festival – January 23, 2026

Argy, a powerhouse in melodic techno and a fixture of the world’s most prestigious festival stages, brings his signature dramatic intensity to the second headline night.

Known for cinematic production and hypnotic technical mastery, Argy’s sets unfold as immersive journeys into the darker, surreal landscapes of electronic music.

He has appeared at many of the world’s most influential club venues and festivals, including Exit, Tomorrowland, and EDC Vegas, among them, as well as his latest iconic performance at Ultra: closing the festival in a torrential downpour, making it a highly talked-about experience for 2024 attendees.

A High-Production Indoor Festival

APLUS SAIGON transforms into a full-scale indoor festival, with expansive, surreal visuals and high-definition sound enveloping over 1,000 guests in a world far beyond traditional clubbing.

Show Moment — “Voices In My Head“

During Argy’s defining track, the venue architecture becomes part of the performance:

LED ceiling panels cascade downward in a coordinated descent

Thousands of animated eyes open and close in synchronized waves. This haunting, cinematic sequence is engineered as a viral cultural moment for the night.

ABOUT APLUS SAIGON

APLUS SAIGON is the newest cultural superclub under the APLUS brand, an ecosystem dedicated to elevating Vietnam’s nightlife to a world-standard level. Designed as an indoor festival environment, the club fuses advanced sound innovation, immersive visual technology, and culturally driven storytelling to create a uniquely Vietnamese clubbing identity with global ambition. Powered by L-ACOUSTICS L2 , the same next-generation sound technology used in global festivals and arena tours, APLUS SAIGON transforms music into a fully immersive physical experience. With capacity for over thousands of guests and a venue-wide LED system that envelops the entire space, the club feels less like a nightclub and more like a purpose-built indoor festival.

Its vision is to become Asia’s benchmark superclub — a place where Vietnamese nightlife earns international recognition for creativity, scale, and sound innovation. Positioned at the intersection of local culture, cutting-edge electronic music, and global club standards, APLUS SAIGON aims to reshape how audiences experience nightlife and how the world sees Vietnam. The venue builds upon the success of APLUS HANOI, ranked #67 worldwide in DJ Mag’s Top 100 Clubs 2025 and crowned #1 in Vietnam – a recognized destination for leading global EDM acts including Maddix, DubVision, Plastik Funk, Le Twins, and Agents of Time. At the same time, APLUS is committed to nurturing Vietnamese talent and elevating them onto the international stage through signature event series like ACONIC+, cementing its reputation as one of Asia’s fastest-rising club brands.

“We built APLUS on two core values: Connection and Innovation. Our aim is to place Vietnamese nightlife on the global stage by delivering a standard that is not only ‘A’ — Excellent — but ‘Plus,’ meaning exceptional, elevated, and always one step further. APLUS is more than a name; it is a formula — a belief that everything can be pushed to the next level: in sound, in light, in service, and in experience.”

EVENT DETAILS

DOMBRESKY: AN 80S GLAMOUR CELEBRATION

Date: Saturday – January 17, 2026

Theme: Glamour | House Music

ARGY: INDOOR FESTIVAL

Date: Friday – January 23, 2026

Theme: Indoor Festival | Melodic Techno

EVENT ASSETS

KEY ASSETS

CONTACT

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/aplus.saigon/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/aplussaigon /