Voniko Celebrates CES 2026 with Monthly Battery-Powered Device Giveaways

Colorado-based premium battery brand launches monthly Facebook giveaways to thank customers who powered their rise to Amazon’s Top 4

BRIGHTON, Colo., Dec. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Voniko®, the U.S.-based battery brand known for great value household batteries, is showing appreciation for its loyal customers with a new monthly tradition: device giveaways on Facebook. Each month, lucky followers will receive high-quality battery-powered home devices as a token of gratitude for their continued trust in Voniko’s reliable power solutions. The giveaway launch comes as the Colorado-based company gears up for CES 2026 in Las Vegas, where it will show innovative new packaging and an expanded product line at booth South Hall 1 30538.

The Voniko Story: Quality Over Quick Profits

Founded in Brighton, Colorado in 2019, Voniko entered Amazon’s fiercely competitive battery marketplace with a clear mission: deliver superior performance through better engineering and materials. While competitors focused on rock-bottom pricing, Voniko invested in premium zinc materials and advanced chemistry to create batteries that truly last longer.

The path wasn’t easy. For three challenging years, Voniko operated at a loss while competing against low-cost alternatives flooding the market. The temptation to cut corners was constant, but the company remained committed to its quality-first approach.

“We could have gone cheap like everyone else,” said Voniko CEO Edward. “But we believed that if we stayed true to making genuinely better batteries, customers would eventually notice the difference.”

That belief proved prophetic. By 2023, customer loyalty began driving exponential growth. Repeat buyers praised Voniko’s remarkable longevity – with alkaline batteries offering 40% longer lasting power compared to competitor brands and lithium batteries delivering 10x longer lasting performance compared to alkaline alternatives. Word-of-mouth recommendations spread rapidly, propelling Voniko into the Top 4 bestselling battery brands on Amazon in the United States.

From Digital Success to Physical Expansion

Today, Voniko operates as the world’s one of the largest primary battery manufacturers with fully automated smart factories across multiple countries delivering 6.5 billion pieces annually. Despite this scale, the company maintains modest profit margins while continuing to outperform regular batteries in stability and quality.

Building on its digital marketplace success, Voniko is now targeting brick-and-mortar retail expansion. In 2025, the company is actively seeking exclusive distribution partners to bring Voniko products into physical stores across America and internationally.

Innovation and Industry Leadership

Voniko’s commitment to excellence extends beyond manufacturing. As one of five permanent members of the IEC primary battery standards community, the company helps shape industry standards while demonstrating leadership in primary battery technology.

The brand’s product lineup includes alkaline batteries with proprietary New Zinc Powder technology, lithium batteries with 15+ year shelf life, rechargeable options, and coin cell batteries with 7 year shelf life. Each product category delivers consistent performance backed by complete global certifications and rigorous quality control.

Power That Goes With You

Voniko’s monthly giveaway program represents more than customer appreciation – it reflects the brand’s core belief that quality builds lasting relationships. As the company expands from digital dominance to physical retail presence, this customer-first philosophy continues driving growth.

“Our journey proves that doing things the right way pays off,” added CEO Edward.”These giveaways are our way of saying thank you to the customers who believed in us when we were just starting out.”

About Voniko®

Founded in 2019 in Brighton, Colorado, Voniko® is a U.S.-based battery brand known for great value household batteries. The company’s mission is to shape the future of batteries, enabling consumers to live life to the fullest by powering everyday moments. Voniko fulfills this promise with their motto: “Power that goes with you!”

Operating as the world’s primary battery manufacturer, Voniko maintains fully automated smart factories across multiple countries from China to Vietnam, including Ultra Line and Premium Line with an annual production capacity of 6.5 billion pieces. The company serves distributors and OEM partners in over 100 countries, backed by complete global certifications and dependable performance.

