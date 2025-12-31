GAC Receives Industry’s First Vehicle Data Security Management System Certificate

TIANJIN, China and GUANGZHOU, China, Dec. 31, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — On December 24th, GAC received renewed authoritative recognition in vehicle data security by obtaining the industry’s first Vehicle Data Security Management System Certification (Certificate No.: 03225DS00001). This milestone signifies that GAC is at the forefront of systematic data security development in the industry, establishing a new benchmark for automotive data governance in the era of intelligent connectivity.

This certification, conducted in accordance with the national standard GB/T 44464-2024 General Requirements for Automotive Data, represents a comprehensive and systematic assessment of an enterprise’s data security management capabilities. Through solid deployment in organizational structure, institutional processes, technical safeguards, and industrial chain collaboration, GAC successfully passed the evaluation, becoming the first automotive enterprise in China to receive this certification.

Significantly GAC HYPTEC HL and All-New S7 have recently passed national-level data security compliance tests with outstanding performance in five key compliance requirements: Anonymization of facial information outside vehicles, in-cabin data processing, default non-collection of cockpit data, explicit notification for personal information processing, and appropriate precision scope application. These solid technical practices have validated the effectiveness of the management system.

GAC’s data security management system not only focuses on the technical protection of vehicles but also extends to the entire data lifecycle—including collection, transmission, storage, usage, and destruction—achieving closed-loop control spanning from R&D to after-sales service. Through systematic and standardized management mechanisms, GAC is committed to turning data security into a core competitive advantage while delivering intelligent mobility experiences, thereby enabling users to enjoy the convenience of technology with peace of mind.

In the future, GAC will continue to strengthen its data security capabilities, drive development through the dual engines of technology and governance, and collaborate with industrial chain partners to build a more trustworthy and reliable intelligent connected vehicle ecosystem. It will inject “security-driving force” into the high-quality development of the industry and create a better intelligent mobility life for users.