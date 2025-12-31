POGMENT Biomimic Collagen Reacquired Recognition, Founder Appointed as Industrial Mentor for Master’s Students at East China Normal University, Awarded 2025 Innovation Leadership Award

CHENGDU, China, Dec. 31, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — On December 27, the 2025 Master of Engineering Management (MEM) Industry Mentor Orientation and Appointment Ceremony was held at the Wenshi Building on the Putuo Campus of East China Normal University (ECNU), located at No. 3663 Zhongshan North Road, Putuo District, Shanghai.



Professor He Jiaxun, Professor and Doctoral Supervisor at East China Normal University, and Executive Dean of the Shanghai International School of Chief Technology Officers, presents the appointment certificate to the founder.

Qin Xingjiong, founder of LivingPhoenix Regenerative Technology also chairman of the High-Tech & Supply Chain Branch of the China Association of Plastic Surgery, was formally appointed as an industry mentor for master’s students. Professor He Jiaxun—PhD supervisor, professor at ECNU, and Executive Director of the Shanghai International School of Chief Technology Officers (CTO)—presented him with the official appointment certificate. It is noted that the appointment was officially confirmed through a strict selection process. On June 11, 2025, the Graduate School of ECNU published the Notice on the List of 2025 Newly Appointed Professional Degree Graduate Students’ Industry Mentors on its official website. The appointment was subsequently approved by the 7th Meeting of the 4th Professional Degree Evaluation Sub-committee of ECNU.

About the ECNU MEM Program

Established in November 2021 after approval from the Ministry of Education, the Master of Engineering Management (MEM) program is jointly managed by the Shanghai International School of Chief Technology Officers—a dedicated research and teaching institution under ECNU. The program aims to cultivate mid-to-senior-level leadership talent who bridge technical depth with managerial breadth, targeting innovation-driven industries, enterprises, and public sectors. The Shanghai International Chief Technology Officer Academy has clearly stated that a true CTO must embody not only a scientific spirit but also entrepreneurship. This concept perfectly aligns with Mr. Qin Xingjiong’s long-term practice.

His career reflects this triad:

As a scientist, he drives breakthroughs in regenerative medicine.

As an entrepreneur, he accelerates clinical translation.

As an educator, he mentors the next generation of innovators—empowering them to become professionals who understand both technology and ethics.

This alignment led to his recognition as the recipient of the 2025 Innovation Leadership Award at the annual reception and award ceremony titled “Pioneering the 14th Five-Year Plan: Writing a New Chapter“—held that same evening at ECNU’s International Conference Hall.

A Visionary Speech: From Technology to Value

At the afternoon orientation event, Instructor Qin Xingjiong delivered a keynote titled “From Technology to Value: Becoming a Mentor Who Understands Students.” He articulated a core philosophy: “True technological innovation must be rooted in social value—not just market potential.” He stressed that great mentors don’t just teach “how to do”—they help students discover “why to do.”

From “Enterprise Success or Not” to “Responsibility Era”: Tech Innovation Must Be in Value

Drawing on insights from global leaders like Zhang Ruimin (founder of Haier) and Michael Porter, he challenged conventional thinking:

Innovation is not an end in itself—it’s a means to deliver real-world impact.

Value isn’t defined by price tags—it’s about fair exchange between people, services, and ideas.

He introduced two foundational thinkers:

Hermann Minkowski: “ Within the light cone lies fate; beyond it, illusion. “ — Technology must respond to tangible human needs.

— Technology must respond to tangible human needs. Ibo van de Poel: “Value-driven technology“ — Moving from critique to purposeful design.

This paradigm shift inspired a new cross-disciplinary methodology: building a “Experience–Norm–Practice” framework that integrates philosophy, engineering, and social science—an approach now guiding applied ethics research.

Mr. Qin concluded:

“The ultimate goal of technology is human well-being. Only with value as our compass can we steer toward a future that’s both ethical and meaningful.”

The Chinese Path to Value-Driven Innovation

He proposed three practical pathways for implementing this philosophy in China:

Policy Empowerment: Use regulation and standard-setting to guide innovation toward normalization. Scene Guidance: Focus on high-impact areas such as aging, regenerative health, and life health. Ecosystem Collaboration: Build integrated platforms—like LivingPhoenix’s collaboration with Peking University, CAS and SJTU—to co-develop solutions.

This aligns with ECNU’s mission to advance “Technology + Business” education—a model pioneered by President Qian Xuhong:

“Train Chief Technology Officers (CTOs) to drive high-tech commercialization.”

And Professor He Jiaxun adds:

“Build strong tech brands to support national strategic development.”

The Science Behind LivingPhoenix: Why Three-Helix Collagen?

In a revealing deep dive, Mr. Qin explained why LivingPhoenix pioneered three-helix biommic collagen—a first-of-its-kind solution globally.

Why spiral? Because nature chose it: from the DNA double helix to the collagen triple helix—to ensure structural stability.

After reviewing over 1,000 papers, analyzing U.S. FDA regulations spanning 45 years, and consulting nearly 100 experts, the team identified two critical questions:

How to make collagen long-lasting and safe?

How to make it functional, cost-effective, and subject to strict quality control?

The result: POGMENT® Triple-Helix Bioengineered Collagen, based on the optimal Gly-Pro-Hyp sequence—delivering superior biocompatibility and active tissue repair capabilities. This innovation enables true tissue homeostasis restoration—not just surface-level beauty.

From Lab to Market: Global Reach Begins

LivingPhoenix has achieved full-cycle R&D-to-commercialization—from Japanese academic labs (Kyoto University, Tokyo University) to collaborations with top Chinese institutions, including Peking University, CAS, SJTU, and Naval Medical University.

6 domestic patents filed, 6 international PCT applications, 4 granted CN patents

Published in SCI Q1 journal Frontiers in Bioengineering and Biotechnology

Completed regulatory filings for medical devices, cosmetics, and raw materials

Co-led development of national and industry standards (e.g., General Technical Requirements for Extracellular Matrix Materials)

Won 1st place in the 13th National Innovation and Entrepreneurship Competition (Sichuan Division)

Market projections show rapid growth: the global bioengineered collagen market is expected to surge from ¥0.01 billion in 2025 to ¥6.78 billion by 2030.

Products already launched include the Zhineng Bangdan Essence Stick (anti-aging, soothing, hydration), with more launches like the Steady Face Mask and Steady Cream coming before Spring Festival.

Brand motto: “Steady Young — Lock Youth in Time.”

Final Thought: Mindset Matters More Than Skills

Rui ended with a powerful reminder—quoting Kiyoshi Inamori:

“Effort and ability are foundational—but mindset is decisive.”

A misaligned thought can waste even the most significant effort. A correct one multiplies your potential exponentially.

He also cited President Qian Xuhong:

“Fixed thinking creates problems; diverse thinking solves them; super-limit thinking transcends them.”

He urged students:

“In today’s fast-changing world, developing thinking skills matters more than mastering single techniques. Because your real edge lies in how you think—not what you know.”

Reactions from Students & Peers

Yang Jianwei (MEM ’24, Senior Manager at Shanghai Tegao Tech) : “LivingPhoenix shows how success combines innovation, research, and social impact. We should all learn from this.”

: “LivingPhoenix shows how success combines innovation, research, and social impact. We should all learn from this.” Zong Yuna (MEM ’24, Researcher at Shanghai Bangyao Biotech) : “Why read thousands of papers?” answered Rui: “To define real problems—the core skill of any CTO.”

: “Why read thousands of papers?” answered Rui: “To define real problems—the core skill of any CTO.” Dr. Shen Wei (Industry Mentor, CEO of Tongji Tongyi Engineering) : “‘LivingPhoenix’—the name carries both vitality and Eastern wisdom.”

: “‘LivingPhoenix’—the name carries both vitality and Eastern wisdom.” Dr. Shu Liebo (CEO, Shanghai Ouyi Mass Spectrometry): “‘Steady Young’ isn’t just a product tagline—it reflects humanity’s timeless pursuit of beauty.”

This wasn’t just a talk—it was a dialogue on what it means to be human, professional, and impactful.

As Rui put it:

“If you’re willing to be a builder of warm technologies—our mentors will walk beside you through your graduate journey—not to make you a ‘successful person’ in others’ eyes, but to help you become someone worth remembering.”

Welcome to ECNU’s MEM program. Join us in asking:

From technology to value.

From humans to the future.

With purpose. With heart. With action.

