A Diamond is Forever And Lane Crawford Launch “The Forever Gifts: A Natural Diamond Series”

Renowned actress Charmaine Sheh (left) and fashion trendsetter Hilary Tsui (right) are invited to the event. Charmaine and Hilary discover natural diamonds and experience how diamond detection instruments can distinguish between natural and synthetic diamonds.

HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach Newswire – 2 January 2026 – This season of giving, A Diamond is Forever joins hands with Asia’s premier luxury retailer, Lane Crawford, in paying tribute to the beauty and authenticity of natural diamonds. Together, they bring forward a shared commitment to exceptional craftsmanship, innovation, and responsible sourcing.

“The Forever Gifts: A Natural Diamond Series” the ultimate destination for bespoke natural diamond master creations in Hong Kong, launched with a line-up of activities at Lane Crawford’s flagship retail space in IFC mall. Renowned actress Charmaine Sheh, fashion trendsetter Hilary Tsui, VIPs, media members and influencers from Hong Kong and China were invited to explore exquisite natural diamond collections, thoughtfully curated by Lane Crawford.

Natural diamond workshops are held at Lane Crawford IFC, guiding guests through an immersive journey to explore diamonds from rough to polished

This special series starts with a selection of contemporary fine jewellery brands, each offering a unique design story and a commitment to creativity and excellence. They include State Property, YEPREM, Mio Harutaka, KORLOFF and Claudia Ma Fine Jewellery. “This collaboration marks an important moment for Lane Crawford. Together with De Beers, we’re creating a destination that celebrates the beauty of natural diamonds through exceptional craftsmanship and global creativity. This exclusive space reimagines how clients engage with fine jewellery – bringing artistry, innovation, and the opportunity to design something truly personal.” Emily Wong, Senior Vice President of Merchandising at Lane Crawford.

The exclusive event brought a series of interactive workshops led by experts Jodine Bolden and Samantha Sibley from the De Beers Institute of Diamonds alongside London-based multi-disciplinary artist Annette Fernando.

Left to Right: Fashion stylist Veronica Li, famous influencer Ansheles, international fashion blogger Steph Hui, actor Bruce Tong and actor and singer Chris Tong attend the natural diamond workshop to experience the extraordinary charm of natural diamonds

At the natural diamond workshop, participants gained hands-on experience on rough diamond sorting, polished diamond grading, and differentiation of natural diamonds versus synthetics. Participants also had the unique opportunity of viewing a nearby 297-carat rough diamond and kimberlite carrying a 22-carat rough diamond. Also on display was a gem called “Beating Heart”, a 0.329-carat rough diamond that features a smaller diamond moving freely inside its larger counterpart, a rarity that showcases the extraordinary conditions under which diamonds can form. This exquisite piece, recovered by De Beers Group and analyzed at the facilities of De Beers Institute of Diamonds, is recorded on the Tracr platform, giving insight into its history and heritage. Upon completion of the workshop, each participant received a natural diamond masterclass certificate from the De Beers Institute of Diamonds.

“We are pleased to partner with Lane Crawford for this special series of events to proudly recognize the enduring value of natural diamonds, and to honour the artists who continue to bring life to these creations.” says Loletta Lai, Vice President, Natural Diamonds APAC De Beers Group.

Complementing the technical insight offered by the De Beers Institute of Diamonds, artist Annette Fernando shared her art creations inspired by natural diamonds, named The Multi-Faceted Self. Through a reflective coloring workshop, Annette invited participants to explore the transformative journey of natural diamonds as a metaphor for personal growth and resilience.

The partnership between A Diamond is Forever and Lane Crawford spotlights crafted natural diamond pieces sourced and styled from around the globe, the most treasured gifts ever! These iconic legacy brands and exciting new talent alike, all centered around the timeless beauty of natural diamonds, come together at Lane Crawford, the ultimate destination for discovery, craftsmanship, and contemporary luxury.

Featured Brands

Claudia Ma Fine Jewellery

Claudia Ma, driven by a passion for modern high jewelry and an unwavering dedication to quality, founded her eponymous brand, Claudia Ma, in 2000. With a distinctive design sensibility and an eye for artistic aesthetics, she masterfully reinterprets classic themes through innovative modern expressions. Her creations have earned widespread acclaim for their signature style and exceptional craftsmanship. Over the years, Claudia has collaborated with renowned names such as Shanghai Tang, Lane Crawford, and De Beers Group Forevermark, solidifying her brand’s standing in Hong Kong’s fine jewelry landscape.

Her latest work draws inspiration from the barbell as a symbol of balance, focus, and strength. Crafted in 18k gold and accented with natural diamonds, these versatile pieces embody resilience while seamlessly elevating everyday style.

According to Claudia, “Natural diamonds and craftsmanship go hand in hand. Craftsmanship brings out the diamond’s inner brilliance, while my design presents this timeless classic in a modern way for generations to enjoy. Without this artistry, even the finest diamond remains just a hidden treasure.”

State Property

An award-winning contemporary fine jewellery label from Singapore, State Property fuses modern design with traditional craftsmanship. Founded in 2015 by a jeweller and an industrial designer, the brand draws inspiration from culture, literature, and history—bringing to life structured silhouettes in precious metals that embrace the softness of the human form.

“There’s an emotional gravity with natural diamonds that’s hard to replicate, State Property shares. “Their rarity, beauty, and resilience make them extraordinary. Each one a fragment of the earth’s story, time in a crystallised form. We’re drawn to materials that carry meaning, and diamonds embody permanence, memory, and the quiet luxury of time. At State Property, we strive to have those same qualities reflected in our own work — creating jewellery with intention, designed to endure and be cherished across generations.”

YEPREM

Known for its avant-garde creations, House of YEPREM is a family-run brand that continues to push the boundaries of contemporary diamond jewellery. With a legacy rooted in timeless craftsmanship and visionary design, YEPREM’s striking pieces are now celebrated across America, Europe, the Middle East, and Asia.

“Natural diamonds are the ultimate expression of authenticity and endurance, virtues that mirror YEPREM’s journey and craftsmanship. Born from time, pressure, and perseverance, each diamond holds the essence of transformation and strength. Their inherent brilliance and purity transcend trends, embodying emotion and individuality. In YEPREM’s world, a natural diamond is not merely a material, it is the foundation upon which stories of resilience and radiance are told.”

Mio Harutaka

Crafted in Japan by local artisans, MIO HARUTAKA channels the beauty of Mother Nature into every design. The brand, founded in 2011, is committed to achieving diamond traceability and sustainability while maintaining exceptional artisanal craftsmanship. Harutaka shares: “Craftsmanship is essential—it accounts for almost everything. All of these details depend entirely on the skills of the craftsmen. Craftsmanship is what allows me to welcome close, hands-on appreciation, knowing that each piece will meet that level of scrutiny with confidence and beauty.”

KORLOFF

Since 1978, KORLOFF has been a symbol of true femininity—magnetic, adventurous, and bold. Renowned for crafting exquisite bespoke jewelry, each piece reflects daring designs and the unmatched artistry of French craftsmanship, showcasing the Maison’s boundless creativity and passion. “Our story began with a diamond, the Black Korloff, the largest brilliant-cut natural black diamond in the world. Its uniqueness, shaped over millions of years, continues to inspire us every day as a symbol of mystery, transformation, and the magic of nature. Natural diamonds possess an authenticity and depth that no other material can replicate. They remind us that beauty is born from time, pressure, and light, forces that mirror the creative journey behind each Korloff jewel.”

Meet the De Beers Institute of Diamonds Experts:

Jodine Bolden, Director of Education De Beers Institute of Diamonds

Jodine has previously developed her career as an operations line manager within large FMCG companies, and European HR Management roles within the luxury Health & Beauty industry where she first developed her passion for creating exceptional consumer experiences. After moving to De Beers, she worked as HR Manager for 5 years and discovered her fascination for diamonds as she supported various global functions across the De Beers estate, she then involved creating the Institute of Diamonds Education Service and developing each course that they now offer to their clients.

Since 2018 the De Beers Institute of Diamonds Education Service has provided education on a range of diamond subjects including, Rough Diamond Sorting, Polished Diamond Grading and Laboratory-Grown Detection.

Samantha Sibley, Technical Liaison Manager De Beers Group, UK

With over 30 years’ experience in De Beers’ research, development and commercial teams, Samantha brings a wealth of knowledge regarding the characteristics of both natural and laboratory-grown diamonds. She has been involved in the development of De Beers Group’s current and previous suites of verification instruments and currently also facilitates training and educational courses around the world on the use of these instruments for accurate screening results. Other projects involve research into irradiation and HPHT colour treatments and the utilisation of this information to develop screening processes within the De Beers grading laboratories.

Sam has a BTEC Higher National Certificate in Physics, is a diamond fellow of the Gemmological Association of Great Britain (DGA) and holds a team leader qualification from Leadership Management UK and the Chartered Management Institute. She has presented on diamond topics globally and has had first-hand experience of the diamond industry over many years through visits to mines, cutting centres, polishing factories, gemmological laboratories and tradeshows.

Annette Fernando, Commissioned Artist, “The Multi-Faceted Self” at The Forever Gifts: A Natural Diamond Series

Annette Fernando (b. 1991, London) is a multi-disciplinary artist and curator. She holds a BA in Fine Art from Central Saint Martins and is currently pursuing an MA in Contemporary Art at Sotheby’s Institute of Art, where she was awarded the prestigious Cultural Leaders Scholarship.

Fernando’s artistic repertoire spans drawing, printmaking, painting, and film. Fernando’s current work is driven to immortalise natures scenes, capturing the beauty of moments often overlooked through various mediums. Fernando’s work has garnered significant recognition, including winning the Jerwood Drawing Prize in 2014 and selections for the Royal Academy Summer Exhibition in 2021 and 2023. Her pieces are held in public and private collections across the USA, France, Hong Kong, and the UK.

About De Beers Group

Established in 1888, De Beers Group is the world’s leading diamond company with expertise in the exploration, mining, marketing and retailing of diamonds. Together with its joint venture partners, De Beers Group employs more than 20,000 people across the diamond pipeline and is the world’s largest diamond producer by value, with diamond mining operations in Botswana, Canada, Namibia and South Africa. Innovation sits at the heart of De Beers Group’s strategy as it develops a portfolio of offers that span the diamond value chain, including its jewellery houses, De Beers Jewellers and Forevermark, and other pioneering solutions such as diamond sourcing and traceability initiatives Tracr and GemFair. De Beers Group also provides leading services and technology to the diamond industry in the form of education and laboratory services via De Beers Institute of Diamonds and a wide range of diamond sorting, detection and classification technology systems via De Beers Group Ignite. De Beers Group is committed to ‘Building Forever,’ a holistic and integrated approach for creating a better future – where safety, human rights and ethical integrity continue to be paramount; where communities thrive and the environment is protected; and where there are equal

opportunities for all. De Beers Group is a member of the Anglo American PLC group. For further information, visit www.debeersgroup.com.

About Lane Crawford

Founded in 1850, Lane Crawford is an iconic luxury department store, with a mission to search the world for the most exciting talent and product, to create the ultimate luxury edit of fashion and lifestyle for its customers across Greater China. Featuring the largest own-bought designer portfolio across Womenswear, Menswear, Beauty & Wellbeing,

Home and Lifestyle, and Fine Jewellery in the region, Lane Crawford constantly evolves its product, experience, and services offer to embrace the most innovative and relevant designers and exceptional craftsmanship of the season, and to reflect the dynamic pace of its market and customers.

With four stores in Hong Kong; and three stores across Shanghai, Beijing and Chengdu, supported by a global digital flagship, and a purpose-built ecommerce site for China and WeChat store, Lane Crawford is Greater China’s first and only omni-channel luxury fashion retailer. Each store is personalised to its location and designed to provide sensory experience, fusing fashion, design, art and music, while offering exceptional service.

Lane Crawford is a part of The Lane Crawford Joyce Group, Asia’s premier fashion retail, brand management and distribution group, which also includes cutting-edge fashion boutique Joyce; and fashion, beauty, and lifestyle brand management and distribution business ImagineX Group.