Innolux Unveils Next-Generation Display Technology, Integrating MicroLED and N3D to Create a Cross-Domain Immersive Experience Ecosystem

LAS VEGAS, USA – Media OutReach Newswire – 2 January 2026 – Innolux will showcase its next-generation display technology in Las Vegas, USA from January 6 to 8, under the theme “Display the Future, TOGETHER.” Powered by high brightness, high resolution, and immersive experiences, Innolux meets the evolving demands of smart retail, cockpit displays, smart homes, and commercial exhibitions, demonstrating its forward-looking strength in cross-domain integration, application innovation, and market deployments.

Innolux unveils next-generation MicroLED Display Window

Next-generation MicroLED transparent displays reshape the visual experience across retail settings

For the first time, Innolux will unveil its next-generation “ MicroLED Display Window ,” delivering a clearer, more eye-catching spatial visual experience through high clarity, high transmittance, high brightness, and high resolution. Featuring self-illuminating technology, an advanced optical structure, and a wide color gamut, the product delivers outstanding visibility even in strong ambient light, while its high-resolution design blends visual elegance with clear and efficient information recognition. Transparent displays can simultaneously showcase product information, dynamic advertisements, and navigation content, cutting wait times and easing operational demands, while accommodating a variety of sizes and shapes with the world’s largest modular splicing unit. This solution seamlessly integrates digital information into real-world settings, making it ideal for applications such as commercial window displays and museum exhibits, while delivering a new immersive display experience for retail and smart environments.

Dual MicroLED technology debuts, upgrading marine and automotive displays with ultra-high brightness and minimalist aesthetics

Innolux is unveiling its first “ Ultra-High Brightness MicroLED HUD ,” delivering ultra-high direct brightness (50,000 nits) and reflective virtual image brightness (10,000 nits). This breakthrough solves the challenges of reflections and image blurring caused by intense light in marine and automotive environments. Even under strong sunlight or reflections from the sea surface or deck, the HUD clearly presents waterways, sea conditions, and navigation instructions, thereby enhancing cockpit visibility. Critical information can be projected directly in the line of sight or front field of vision, minimizing eye movement while improving operational safety and application flexibility.

This year’s event will also highlight the next-generation “ MicroLED Decoration Display ,” which pair high brightness with an elegant wood grain design, ideal for ship cabins and car interiors. When powered off, the display blends seamlessly into its surroundings like a wood panel; when on, its specialized optical structure delivers high transmittance with minimal brightness loss, meeting ESG standards. Leveraging MicroLED technology, the display achieves 2,000 nits brightness, 229 PPI resolution, and 115% NTSC color gamut, ensuring clear visibility even under strong light. By merging aesthetics with functionality, it broadens the range of applications for interior displays.

Multi-view 3D and mirror displays dramatically boost product display efficiency

Innolux has launched the industry’s first “ 65″ Multi-Users N3D & Kirameki Display(8K) ” for retail and exhibition applications. The display combines exclusive N3D multi-view naked-eye 3D technology with the Kirameki algorithm, overcoming the limitations of traditional 2D displays and delivering a more immersive, lifelike stereoscopic experience. N3D allows multiple users to view 3D content simultaneously, maintaining comfort over extended periods while clearly rendering the product’s three-dimensional form. Meanwhile, Kirameki enhances luster, texture, and material details, creating a natural lighting effect from every angle. This boosts product recognition, extends customer engagement, and enriches the interactive experience, making it ideal for retail and boutique displays as well as digital advertising.

Also on display will be an industry first—the “ InnoMirror ,” which features high-reflection coated glass and local dimming technology to enhance contrast and sharpness while reducing mirror reflection interference. When powered off, the display appears as a mirror; when on, it delivers product information and enables virtual try-on, color matching, and item switching, thus reducing wait times, minimizing wear, and easing staff workloads. This makes it perfect for a range of environments, from boutiques and beauty retailers to smart homes.

Exclusive N3D display technology, paired with low-latency performance and eye-tracking, delivers an immersive naked-eye 3D experience

Innolux is unveiling its “ 16″ Single User N3D Display ,” featuring exclusive N3D technology and a 2D restoration algorithm. The system limits 3D latency to under 1 millisecond, effectively reducing crosstalk and visual discomfort. It also supports seamless switching between 3D and 2D, while eye-tracking ensures a natural, immersive viewing experience.

At the exhibition, Innolux will showcase a range of innovative displays for applications including laptops, AI notebooks, and outdoor and in-flight entertainment, highlighting its latest breakthroughs in display technology. Products on display include the “ Multi-Frequency Display (MFD) ” and the “ Integrated Touch Display .” The former leverages multi-frequency display technology to automatically switch between 24Hz, 60Hz, and 120Hz refresh rates depending on the content, thus optimizing video quality, gaming and graphics smoothness, and energy efficiency. Meanwhile, the Integraded Touch Display incorporates a tTED IC chip design, supports refresh rates from 30Hz to 120Hz, streamlines the PCBA assembly, and features a thin, lightweight form factor. Also on display are the “ Ultra Slim and Light LCD Display with Carbon Fiber Bezel ,” the “ 17.3″UHD MiniLED Local Dimming ” and the “ 13.3″ MiniLED for in Fly Entertaiment Display .” Through these debuting products, Innolux exemplifies the integration of high performance, energy efficiency, and portability, reinforcing its leadership in defining the next generation of smart display technology.

