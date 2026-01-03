US Strikes Reported in Venezuela as Caracas Declares National Emergency

UPDATED on 3 January at 4:43 PM

United States President Donald Trump claimed on 3 January that American forces had “captured” Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro and his wife during what he described as a “large-scale strike” in Venezuela.

Trump made the statement amid reports of explosions across Caracas earlier the same day, which Venezuelan authorities said were caused by foreign military attacks on sites in and around the capital.

Attacks

Explosions were reported in Venezuela’s capital, Caracas, early on 3 January, prompting sharply differing accounts from Venezuelan authorities and the United States amid heightened bilateral tensions.

Local sources and international media reported multiple explosions near military installations in and around Caracas. Videos circulating online showed flames and thick smoke rising from several locations, while authorities reported power outages in nearby communities.

Independent verification of the cause of the explosions remains unavailable.

Venezuela Declares Emergency, Blames US

Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro condemned the incident, describing it as “external aggression” and declaring a nationwide state of emergency. In an official statement, the government accused the United States of launching military strikes aimed at undermining Venezuela’s sovereignty and seizing its oil and mineral resources.

Caracas rejected any suggestion that the blasts were accidental and ordered security forces to activate national defence plans. Authorities also called on political and social organisations to mobilise in response.

The incident follows months of rising tensions between Washington and Caracas. US officials have repeatedly accused Venezuela’s leadership of involvement in drug trafficking and regional instability, claims Venezuelan authorities deny, saying the United States seeks regime change and control over strategic resources.

US Issues Security Warning, Stops Short of Confirmation

US officials have not publicly confirmed carrying out military strikes. American media outlets cited unnamed US officials saying the administration was aware of reports of explosions and aircraft activity over Caracas.

Meanwhile, the US government issued a security alert warning American citizens not to travel to Venezuela and advising those already in the country to shelter in place.

The US Embassy in Bogotá said it was aware of reports of explosions in and around Caracas and reiterated warnings against travel to Venezuela.

Authorities in Caracas continued to assess the situation at the time of publication. The Laotian Times will provide updates as more information becomes available.