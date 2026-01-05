Agoda Reveals Growing Interest for Year-End Domestic Travel with Kuala Lumpur at the Forefront in 2025

All top five domestic destinations experienced positive growth in accommodation searches compared to previous year

SINGAPORE, Jan. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — Malaysian travelers are increasingly eyeing domestic destinations for December travel, reveals digital travel platform Agoda. The insight is based on accommodation searches made on the platform between September and November for stays during the holiday month 2025. The five most popular domestic destinations all recorded a higher number of searches compared to previous year, highlighting a growing interest for local trips during the year-end holiday period 2025.

Kuala Lumpur tops the list of domestic searches. Penang came in second, followed by Malacca, Kota Kinabalu, and Johor Bahru. All domestic destinations noted a double-digit increase in accommodation searches, with Kuala Lumpur noting the highest year-on-year increase with 18% more interest, indicating the strong appeal of trips close to home.

For Malaysian travelers looking abroad, Hat Yai, Bangkok, and Tokyo hold the top three ranks as most searched destinations, followed by Singapore and Phuket. The highest year-on-year increase in accommodation searches was noted by Krabi, Thailand (35%). South Korea’s capital Seoul followed closely, with 33%.

Fabian Teja, Country Director Malaysia and Brunei at Agoda said, “The increasing enthusiasm among Malaysians for domestic travel is great to witness, considering the variety of incredible destinations right here at home. At the same time, the rising interest in destinations like Seoul and Krabi highlights the dynamic and diverse interest among Malaysian travelers. Whether they are planning a cozy getaway closer to home or getting ready for an exciting adventure abroad, Agoda is committed to offering great value deals to Malaysian travelers.”

With over 130,000 flight routes, more than 6 million holiday properties, and over 300,000 activities, Agoda offers flexible options and deals to help travelers discover destinations that suit their plans and preferences. Discover the best deals on Agoda’s mobile app and visit Agoda.com to plan the perfect year-end trips.

