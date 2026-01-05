C&R Research, the ‘K-Clinical Hub’, Strengthens Partnerships in Indonesia

Accelerating Indonesia Collaboration through Global Clinical Capabilities

SEOUL, South Korea, Jan. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — C&R Research, founded in 1997 as Korea’s first full-service Contract Research Organization (CRO), has played a pivotal role in advancing the Korean clinical trial industry and supporting the global expansion of Korean clinical research. With expertise across next-generation modalities, C&R Research has established itself as a key partner in global drug development.

Leveraging its global subsidiaries and international network, C&R Research is expanding high-quality clinical trial capabilities across multiple countries, including Indonesia.

Integrated Clinical Services Driven by Global Capabilities

C&R Research has strengthened its global clinical operations by establishing C&R Healthcare Global in Singapore in 2017 and further expanding with new entities in Thailand and the United States in 2023.

With experience in more than 70 global clinical studies, the company manages the entire clinical process from protocol development through final reporting and provides high-quality services that improve cost and time efficiency, supporting the expansion of global partnerships.

Expanding Indonesia’s Clinical Operations with ASEAN Metabolic Expertise

C&R Research has strengthened its global capabilities through outbound clinical studies for leading Korean pharmaceutical companies. It has built a strong collaboration network in Thailand through chronic disease studies such as diabetes and hypertension. In Indonesia, the company has focused on building an understanding of the local clinical environment, including disease areas such as type 2 diabetes.

In 2024, its Thailand subsidiary signed an MOU with the Korea Innovative Medicines Consortium (KIMCo), strengthening Korea–Thailand clinical cooperation and expanding a regional framework that supports Korean pharmaceutical and biotech companies’ entry into ASEAN markets.

AI-Driven Innovation Strengthens C&R Research’s ‘Data CRO’ Strategy

C&R Research is accelerating its transformation into a ‘Data CRO’ by strengthening its AI and data-based clinical operations. Its all-in-one platform enables integrated management of clinical trials within a single system, supporting high-quality and cost-efficient global operations.

C&R Research representative stated, “By combining AI platforms with regulatory, medical, and statistical expertise, we provide clinical solutions that meet global standards. Leveraging our integrated service capabilities and global experience, we aim to further expand our clinical presence in Indonesia.”

For more details contact Jisung Myeong (Brand Marketing Specialist/BMS) from C&R Research Inc. at PR@cnrres.com or visit https://www.cnrres.com/en/.