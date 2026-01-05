GMA Capital Partners Joins Responsible Investment Association Australasia

SINGAPORE, Jan. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — GMA Capital Partners has been approved as a member of the Responsible Investment Association Australasia (RIAA), reflecting the firm’s continued focus on responsible capital deployment and engagement with established sustainable investment frameworks across the Asia-Pacific region.

Headquartered in Singapore, GMA Capital Partners is a principal investment firm focused on long-term investments, structured capital solutions, and cross-border partnerships in real-economy sectors, including infrastructure, energy transition, logistics, and strategic industrial markets. Membership in RIAA provides an institutional platform for engagement on responsible investment practices, transition finance, and governance standards relevant to Australasian and regional markets.

RIAA is the peak industry body representing responsible and ethical investors across Australia and New Zealand, with a membership spanning asset owners, investment managers, financial institutions, and service providers. Through its membership, GMA Capital Partners intends to participate in industry dialogue and contribute perspectives informed by cross-border investment experience and disciplined underwriting in capital-intensive sectors.

Chasen Nevett, Managing Partner of GMA Capital Partners, said:

“Joining the Responsible Investment Association Australasia reflects our intention to engage constructively with established responsible investment frameworks and regional market participants. Our focus remains on disciplined capital deployment into real-economy assets, where long-term value creation is closely linked to governance quality, operational resilience, and credible transition pathways. We view RIAA as an appropriate forum for dialogue and knowledge exchange as sustainable finance practices continue to evolve across Australasia and the broader Asia-Pacific region.”

GMA Capital Partners’ approach to responsible investment emphasises commercial discipline, transparency, and alignment with credible transition pathways. The firm prioritises opportunities where sustainable practices support long-term operational resilience and durable economic outcomes, rather than short-term or symbolic commitments.

The firm looks forward to engaging with RIAA members and contributing to ongoing discussions on sustainable finance, taxonomy alignment, and transition-oriented capital solutions across the region.

About GMA Capital Partners

GMA Capital Partners is a Singapore-based investment firm focused on long-term principal investments, structured capital solutions, and cross-border partnerships. The firm operates across infrastructure, energy transition, logistics, and strategic industrial sectors, with an emphasis on disciplined capital deployment and real-economy outcomes.