Hong Kong to host 2026 INTERPOL General Assembly

HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach Newswire – 5 January 2026 – Hong Kong is set to host the 94th INTERPOL General Assembly later this year, bringing global police chiefs from around the world to the city and highlighting Hong Kong’s strategic importance in global policing. It will be the first time for the General Assembly to be hosted in the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) and the third time in China.

“We take pride in recalling that China hosted the INTERPOL General Assembly in Beijing in 1995 and 2017, and this time, Hong Kong, China will be the host city for the 94th General Assembly in 2026,” said Vice Minister of Public Security of the People’s Republic of China, Mr Xu Datong.

The Vice Minister of Public Security of the People’s Republic of China, Mr Xu Datong (second left, front row), accompanied by the Hong Kong SAR’s Commissioner of Police, Mr Chow Yat-ming (first left, front row), receives the INTERPOL flag at the closing ceremony during the 93rd INTERPOL General Assembly in Morocco last November, symbolising that the next General Assembly will be held in Hong Kong

The General Assembly is the governing body of the International Criminal Police Organization (INTERPOL), at which police chiefs and ministers of its 196 member states gather to discuss global security issues and foster collaboration.

The HKSAR’s Commissioner of Police Mr Chow Yat-ming, said the selection of Hong Kong as the host city highlights China’s trust in both the HKSAR and the Hong Kong Police Force (HKPF), and underscores Hong Kong’s strategic importance as an international “super connector” in global policing.

“Having served at INTERPOL and visited Rome, Italy; New Delhi, India; Vienna, Austria; and Glasgow, United Kingdom for various General Assemblies, I never imagined Hong Kong would have the opportunity to host this prestigious event,” Mr Chow said. “When our country proposed Hong Kong as the host, I felt deeply honoured.”

The HKSAR Government and HKPF aim to use this occasion to showcase positive stories about China, Hong Kong, and the HKPF, illustrating the success of the “One Country, Two Systems” formula for the HKSAR, Mr Chow added.

Mr Chow leads the Hong Kong delegation as part of the national delegation to attend the 93rd INTERPOL General Assembly in Morocco

Hong Kong has a long association with INTERPOL. The HKPF is a sub-bureau under China, and plays an active and prominent role within INTERPOL, contributing expertise on major crime trends, cybercrime, and financial crime.

The HKPF regularly sends officers to INTERPOL headquarters in the French city of Lyon and the Global Complex for Innovation in Singapore for secondments. Currently, three officers are serving in key roles, one in financial crime coordination in Lyon, and two in technology crime management roles in Singapore.

The HKPF is restructuring its strategy to expand ties with overseas law enforcement agencies, especially in ASEAN (Association of Southeast Asian Nations) and those under the Belt and Road Initiative, to better address emerging transnational crime.

Emphasis is placed on intercepting cross-border fraudulent funds, with the global FRONTIER+ platform (established in October 2024) now connecting 13 jurisdictions, facilitating real-time intelligence sharing and fund interception.

In this connection, on November 12, 2025, the HKPF held its inaugural Ethics Governance Roundtable in Hong Kong, with participation from INTERPOL, the Independent Commission Against Corruption (ICAC) and representatives from various countries.

INTERPOL’s delegation was led by the Director of the Office of Internal Oversight, Mr Eugênio Ricas. The Roundtable featured in-depth discussions on ethics governance including personal financial risk management strategies, achieving fruitful outcomes.

The HKPF will continue to leverage Hong Kong’s role as a “super connector” through various international policing platforms, including INTERPOL, to further strengthen collaboration with law enforcement agencies across different countries and regions, working together to safeguard global and regional security.

Mr Chow said that hosting the General Assembly is a top priority for the HKSAR Government and that preparations were already well underway.

“The HKPF is maintaining close communication with INTERPOL and China’s National Central Bureau to ensure smooth hosting of the 2026 General Assembly,” Mr Chow said, adding that he hopes that delegates attending the event will appreciate Hong Kong’s vitality, friendly spirit, and rich culinary culture during their stay.

“We are determined to ensure every delegation has an unforgettable experience from the moment they arrive at Hong Kong International Airport,” he said.

Hashtag: #hongkong #brandhongkong #asiasworldcity #INTERPOL

