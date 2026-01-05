Manulife Hong Kong Launches Genesis Centurion Insurance Plan and Prestige Achiever Insurance Plan

Two new participating life insurance savings plans designed to empower financial well-being and meet evolving customer needs for flexibility and growth

HONG KONG, Jan. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — Manulife Hong Kong today announced the launch of two new participating life insurance savings plans — Genesis Centurion Insurance Plan and Prestige Achiever Insurance Plan — designed to help customers achieve financial goals with enhanced flexibility and growth potential.

Genesis Centurion Insurance Plan is designed to support long-term wealth accumulation and planning, complementing the existing Genesis Plan, which focuses on medium-term financial goals with flexible access to policy value. With the launch of the Genesis Centurion Insurance Plan and completion of the Genesis Series, Manulife now offers customers a broader suite of solutions to meet diverse financial needs. Prestige Achiever Insurance Plan, on the other hand, provides immediate financial security with a high guaranteed cash value, up to 83% of the total premium paid from day one, and the potential to achieve a TIRR of 4.6% by the end of the 10th policy year[1]. Together, these plans empower customers to access personalized financial solutions, offering different options to support their needs at every stage of life.

This launch reflects Manulife’s commitment to helping people live longer, healthier, and more financially secure lives. As revealed in the latest Manulife Asia Care Survey, 70% of respondents in Hong Kong view financial health as a key driver of longevity, and 61% believe insurance plays a vital role in sustaining physical health. These findings highlight the strong connection between financial planning and overall well-being. By offering solutions that combine growth potential and flexibility, Manulife empowers individuals to safeguard both their physical and financial well-being.

Key features of Genesis Centurion Insurance Plan include:

Long-term wealth accumulation : Projected surrender value growth reaching 4 times the total premiums paid by the 25th policy year, 6 times by the 31st year, and 8 times by the 35th year [1] .

: Projected surrender value growth reaching 4 times the total premiums paid by the 25th policy year, 6 times by the 31st year, and 8 times by the 35th year . Global financial agility : Customers can choose from seven policy currencies [2] and benefit from a currency switch option [3] annually, starting from the 3rd policy anniversary, enabling them to capture international opportunities.

: Customers can choose from seven policy currencies and benefit from a currency switch option annually, starting from the 3rd policy anniversary, enabling them to capture international opportunities. Flexible withdrawal options without policy surrender : Easy Choice: Receive regular non-guaranteed income drawn from the terminal bonus [4] at the policy anniversary after the plan has been paid up and the policy remains in force. Realization option: Realize terminal bonus [4] and customize withdrawal amounts and timing to meet individual needs while the policy remains in force.

: Body and Mind Advance Benefit : One-time option to realize up to 100% of the terminal bonus if the customer is diagnosed with any designated critical or mental illness[5].

Key features of Prestige Achiever Insurance Plan include:

Immediate financial security : Guaranteed cash value up to 83% of total premiums paid from day one.

: Guaranteed cash value up to 83% of total premiums paid from day one. Solid growth potential : TIRR up to 4.6% at the end of the 10th policy year [1] .

: TIRR up to 4.6% at the end of the 10th policy year . Flexible withdrawal options without policy surrender : Easy Choice: Receive regular non-guaranteed income drawn from the terminal bonus [4] from the 2nd policy anniversary, provided the policy remains in force. Realization option: Realize terminal bonus [4] and customize withdrawal amounts and timing to meet individual needs while the policy remains in force.

: Body and Mind Advance Benefit : One-time option to realize up to 100% of the terminal bonus if the customer is diagnosed with any designated critical or mental illness[5].

“Financial well-being is a key part of living a healthy, balanced life,” said KC Cheung, Chief Product Officer of Manulife Hong Kong and Macau. “With the launch of Genesis Centurion Insurance Plan and Prestige Achiever Insurance Plan, we are complementing our existing product suite and giving customers more choices to grow and access their wealth when needed, while supporting them through life’s challenges. True well-being means caring for physical, mental, and financial health, and our goal is to empower people to plan confidently and protect what matters most.”

Enhanced Withdrawal and Legacy Planning Services[6] for Genesis Centurion Insurance Plan and Prestige Achiever Insurance Plan

[New] FlexiPay Withdrawal: Starting from the 3rd policy anniversary, or upon completion of the premium payment period of the basic plan, customers can set up standing instructions for regular withdrawals, choosing the amount, frequency, and payment period to suit their needs. They can also direct funds to a designated recipient—such as a family member or a recognized organization like a retirement community [7] or charity—ensuring their policy supports what matters most. Additionally, FlexiPay Withdrawal enables transfers to eligible accounts in approved regions and jurisdictions, offering added convenience for managing overseas obligations [8] .

Starting from the 3rd policy anniversary, or upon completion of the premium payment period of the basic plan, customers can set up standing instructions for regular withdrawals, choosing the amount, frequency, and payment period to suit their needs. They can also direct funds to a designated recipient—such as a family member or a recognized organization like a retirement community or charity—ensuring their policy supports what matters most. Additionally, FlexiPay Withdrawal enables transfers to eligible accounts in approved regions and jurisdictions, offering added convenience for managing overseas obligations . [First-in-market [9] ] Empowered Access for Loved Ones: Customers can designate a trusted family member to act on their behalf and withdraw a pre-set portion of policy value to support their loved ones’ needs from the 3rd policy anniversary onwards.

Customers can designate a trusted family member to act on their behalf and withdraw a pre-set portion of policy value to support their loved ones’ needs from the 3rd policy anniversary onwards. [New] InheritPlus: Starting from the 3rd policy anniversary, customers can pre-set instructions to transfer wealth to the next generation. In the event of the life insured’s passing, a designated portion of the policy can be split into new policies for contingent life insureds. Each contingent life insured may choose to become the new life insured of a split policy, while the remaining benefits will be paid to chosen beneficiaries. In addition, each beneficiary can enjoy a customizable settlement option.

With the introduction of Genesis Centurion Insurance Plan and Prestige Achiever Insurance Plan, Manulife reaffirms its commitment to delivering innovative solutions that empower customers to achieve their financial goals while supporting their overall well-being.

Terms and conditions apply. For more details and risks about Genesis Centurion Insurance Plan and Prestige Achiever Insurance Plan, please click on the provided links to access the respective product brochures.

The content of this press release does not contain the full terms of the policy(ies), and the full terms can be found in the corresponding policy document(s). Before making a purchase, customers are encouraged to read the policy provisions for the exact terms and conditions that apply to these products.



Manulife Hong Kong today announced the launch of the Genesis Centurion Insurance Plan and the Prestige Achiever Insurance Plan, designed to empower customers’ financial well-being. Pictured: KC Cheung, Chief Product Officer of Manulife Hong Kong and Macau.

About Manulife Hong Kong

Manulife Hong Kong has been a trusted name for more than 125 years. Since our operations started in Asia in 1897, we have grown to become one of the top-tier providers of financial services, offering a diverse range of protection and wealth products and services to over 2.6 million customers in Hong Kong and Macau. We are committed to helping make decisions easier and lives better for our customers.

Manulife Hong Kong, through Manulife International Holdings Limited, owns Manulife (International) Limited, Manulife Investment Management (Hong Kong) Limited, and Manulife Provident Funds Trust Company Limited. These entities are all subsidiaries of Manulife Financial Corporation.

About Manulife

Manulife Financial Corporation is a leading international financial services provider, helping our customers make their decisions easier and lives better. With our global headquarters in Toronto, Canada, we operate as Manulife across Canada, Asia, and Europe, and primarily as John Hancock in the United States, providing financial advice and insurance for individuals, groups and businesses. Through Manulife Wealth & Asset Management, we offer global investment, financial advice, and retirement plan services to individuals, institutions, and retirement plan members worldwide. At the end of 2024, we had more than 37,000 employees, over 109,000 agents, and thousands of distribution partners, serving over 36 million customers. We trade as ‘MFC’ on the Toronto, New York, and the Philippine stock exchanges, and under ‘945’ in Hong Kong.

Not all offerings are available in all jurisdictions. For additional information, please visit manulife.com .