NEW YORK, Jan. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — The New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) provides a daily pre-market update directly from the NYSE Trading Floor. Access today’s NYSE Pre-market update for market insights before trading begins.

NYSE Content Advisory: Pre-Market Update + NYSE Becomes Exclusive Stock Exchange Partner of America250

Kristen Scholer delivers the pre-market update on January 5th

Stocks open fractionally higher as Wall Street kicks off its first full week of 2026 trading; technology shares continue to outperform in extended trade.

NYSE-listed oil giants surge after the U.S. ousted Venezuela’s President Nicolás Maduro: Exxon Mobil up 4.3% and Chevron up 7.8%

President Nicolás Maduro: Exxon Mobil up 4.3% and Chevron up 7.8% NYSE partners with America 250 to celebrate the nation’s semi-quincentennial; today’s Opening Bell will be rung by the New York State Department of Military and Naval Affairs.

Opening Bell

The New York National Guard is recognizing the service of the men and women of the New York Army and Air National Guard

Closing Bell

Thrivent celebrates its growing suite of ETF products surpassing $1 billion in assets under management

