Patriot Memory Showcases Next-Generation Performance at CES 2026

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 5, 2026 — Patriot Memory, a global leader in high-performance memory and storage solutions, will unveil its latest advancements at CES 2026, taking place January 6–9, 2026, in Las Vegas, Nevada. Building on decades of engineering expertise, Patriot's CES 2026 showcase highlights the company's continued focus on next-generation DDR5 memory and PCIe Gen5 storage technologies designed for enthusiasts, gamers, and professional users.



Patriot Memory will showcase its latest high-performance solutions, including Viper Steel 5 DDR5 memory and the flagship Viper PV593 Gen5 SSD, during CES 2026.

At CES 2026, Patriot Memory will present its newest innovations across both memory and storage under the Patriot and Viper Gaming brands, including:

Next-Generation DDR5 Memory

Viper Xtreme 5 Aurum Edition DDR5

The Viper Xtreme 5 Aurum Edition represents the pinnacle of Patriot’s DDR5 design philosophy, combining elite performance with refined aesthetics. Engineered for stability at high frequencies, the Aurum Edition delivers DDR5 speeds of up to 8000MT/s with capacities up to 64GB, paired with a premium, precision-crafted heat spreader design. Built for enthusiasts who demand both speed and visual distinction, the Aurum Edition embodies Patriot’s commitment to pushing DDR5 performance while maintaining elegance and reliability.

Viper Elite 5 Ultra DDR5

Designed specifically for Intel® Core™ Ultra platforms, the Viper Elite 5 Ultra DDR5 series is optimized for next-generation Intel architectures. Offering DDR5 speeds up to 8000MT/s with capacities up to 96GB, Elite 5 Ultra delivers exceptional compatibility, efficiency, and stability for gamers and power users seeking a platform-focused memory solution tuned for modern workloads.

Viper Steel 5 DDR5

Rejoining Patriot’s CES 2026 lineup, Viper Steel 5 DDR5 continues to represent a balance of performance, capacity, and clean industrial design. Supporting speeds up to 8600MT/s with capacities up to 128GB, Viper Steel 5 is designed for high-performance systems that demand scalability, reliability, and broad platform compatibility.

New Model Prototype

Patriot will also preview a New Model Prototype DDR5 module, offering a glimpse into the company’s future memory roadmap. Demonstrated at speeds exceeding 10,000MT/s, with capacities to be determined, this engineering prototype highlights Patriot’s ongoing development around leading-edge platform compatibility, extreme performance targets, and forward-looking industrial design. The prototype underscores Patriot’s commitment to innovation across performance, stability, and aesthetics.

PCIe Gen5 SSD & Flash Storage Innovations

Flagship PCIe Gen5 SSD Family

Patriot’s CES 2026 storage showcase centers on its PCIe Gen5 SSD lineup, including the PV593, PV563, and PV563H. Designed to meet the demands of high-performance computing, content creation, and next-generation gaming, these drives leverage the latest PCIe Gen5 architecture to deliver exceptional throughput and responsiveness.

The flagship PV593 delivers sequential performance of up to 14,000MB/s read and 13,000MB/s write, with capacities up to 4TB, positioning it as Patriot’s highest-end Gen5 SSD for enthusiasts and professionals seeking uncompromising speed.

The PV563 and PV563H share the same core Gen5 architecture, offering sequential speeds of up to 14,000MB/s read and 11,000MB/s write, with capacities up to 4TB. As part of Patriot’s Gen5 SSD family evolution, graphene heat spreaders are now adopted as the standard thermal solution across the lineup, providing improved thermal efficiency and greater flexibility for space-constrained system configurations.

PV563H – Heatsink Edition

For users requiring enhanced thermal performance, the PV563H is available with a factory pre-installed aluminum fin heatsink. This plug-and-play solution enables immediate deployment without additional installation steps, delivering improved heat dissipation for sustained Gen5 performance under demanding workloads.

Commitment to Performance and Innovation

“CES 2026 is an important platform for showcasing how Patriot continues to evolve alongside next-generation computing,” said Les Henry, VP of Sales at Patriot Memory. “From the Aurum Edition DDR5 to our expanding Gen5 SSD family, our latest products reflect a relentless focus on performance, compatibility, and user-focused design.”

Experience Patriot at CES 2026

CES attendees are invited to experience Patriot Memory’s latest memory and storage technologies January 6–9, 2026, in Las Vegas, Nevada. Patriot’s showcase will highlight how the company continues to push the boundaries of speed, stability, and thermal design for the next era of computing.

About Patriot Memory™

Founded in 1985, Patriot Memory is a leading manufacturer of high-performance memory modules, SSDs, and flash storage solutions. Patriot is committed to technology innovation, quality engineering, and delivering competitive performance for gamers, creators, and professionals worldwide. Patriot products are sold globally through OEMs, retailers, e-tailers, and distributors across North America, South America, Asia, and Europe.