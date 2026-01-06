Agoda reveals: Perhentian Islands is Malaysia’s top emerging destination

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, Jan. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — Perhentian Islands has emerged as the fastest growing destination for attracting international travelers in Malaysia, according to digital travel platform Agoda’s latest New Horizons ranking. The travel platform further reveals Sitiawan to be the top trending domestic destination and Phu Quoc Island (Vietnam) to be emerging among Malaysian travelers.

Agoda’s New Horizons ranking, which is released annually, compares the accommodation booking ranks of the two previous years to identify the highest climbers in international travel in Asia.

Fabian Teja, Country Director Malaysia and Brunei at Agoda said, “Travelers today are looking beyond the usual hotspots, and destinations like the Perhentian Islands, Sitiawan, and Phu Quoc reflect a growing appetite for authentic, nature-led, and culturally rich experiences. At Agoda, we’re excited to help travelers discover these rising destinations by making travel more accessible through great value deals across accommodation, flights, and activities, all in one easy-to-use platform.”

Perhentian Islands has climbed the ranks to 14 in the year 2025 from 16 in 2024, showcasing its growing appeal among international visitors. Known for its crystal-clear waters and vibrant marine life, the islands offer exceptional snorkeling and diving experiences. The serene beaches and lush jungles provide a perfect escape for nature lovers.

Sitiawan, meanwhile, has become the top domestic destination, moving up to rank 43 in 2025 from 48 in 2024, indicating a rising interest among local travelers. This charming town is famous for its delicious seafood and rich cultural heritage. Visitors can explore traditional temples and enjoy the warm hospitality of the local community.

For Malaysians traveling abroad, Phu Quoc Island has seen a rise in popularity for outbound destinations, jumping to rank 21 in 2025 from 34 in 2024. With its stunning beaches and luxury resorts, Phu Quoc offers a tropical paradise for relaxation. The island’s vibrant night markets and fresh seafood make it a culinary delight for travelers.

Looking at the top emerging destinations for Asian travelers combined, Sapa (Vietnam) tops the list as Asia’s rising star. Vietnam’s scenic mountain destination is followed by Okayama (Japan), Bandung (Indonesia), Matsuyama (Japan), and Takamatsu (Japan) as the top five destinations in Asia showcasing the highest growth in international travel interest.

Travelers making their 2026 plans are encouraged to check out Agoda’s great value deals on over 6 million holiday properties, more than 130,000 flight routes, and over 300,000 activities and experiences that are available on the platform. The latest deals are available in the Agoda app or on agoda.com/deals.