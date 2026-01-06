Clarivate Identifies Eleven Potential Blockbuster and Transformative Therapies in its 2026 Drugs to Watch Report

Anticipated advancements in weight loss, diabetes, oncology, rare conditions and protein degraders poised to reshape patient care

LONDON, Jan. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — Clarivate Plc (NYSE: CLVT), a leading global provider of transformative intelligence, today released its 2026 Drugs to Watch report, identifying eleven therapies expected to deliver significant clinical impact and strong commercial potential over the coming year. The annual analysis highlights therapies expected to reshape treatment approaches across metabolic disease, oncology, immunology, rare conditions and neurological disorders, with the potential to achieve blockbuster status or transform care within five years. Drugs to Watch has consistently identified therapies that redefine patient care, with over 110 featured to date, making it a central reference for tracking innovation in the pharmaceutical sector.

Drawing on Clarivate integrated data assets and AI-powered intelligence, the report identifies emerging therapies that may achieve blockbuster status or drive meaningful transformation in patient care. The analysis reflects the interplay of scientific progress, regulatory change and evolving competitive dynamics as companies navigate increasingly complex global markets.

Henry Levy, President, Life Sciences & Healthcare, Clarivate, said: “The pharmaceutical landscape in 2026 will be defined by both unprecedented innovation and increasing complexity. From metabolic disease to rare conditions and precision therapies, the ability to anticipate emerging drug trends and understand shifting patient and market dynamics will be critical. This year’s Drugs to Watch report highlights not only therapies with the potential to transform care but also the broader trends shaping the industry. By leveraging anticipatory intelligence and advanced analytics, companies can make more informed decisions, prioritize meaningful innovation and ultimately bring transformative treatments to patients faster.”

This year’s Drugs to Watch illustrate the intersection of breakthrough science and patient-focused solutions in a rapidly evolving healthcare environment. Key therapies featured in the Drugs to Watch 2026 report, include:

Orforglipron developed by Eli Lilly and Co | Obesity and T2DM

A once-daily, oral small-molecule GLP-1 RA for managing overweight/obesity and T2DM, also under investigation for obstructive sleep apnea and hypertension in individuals with obesity.

Retatrutide developed by Eli Lilly and Co | Obesity and T2DM

A once-weekly subcutaneous triple GLP-1, GIP and glucagon RA for managing overweight, obesity and T2DM, also under evaluation for osteoarthritis, low back pain, cardiovascular and kidney complications, NAFLD/MASH and obesity-related sleep apnea.

Exdensur (depemokimab) developed by GSK | Asthma

A monoclonal antibody targeting IL-5, administered subcutaneously twice yearly to treat asthma in adolescents and adults, also under investigation for CRSwNP, EGPA and hypereosinophilic syndrome.

Icotrokinra developed by Johnson & Johnson | Plaque psoriasis

An IL-23 receptor antagonist, administered once daily orally to treat plaque psoriasis, also under evaluation for psoriatic arthritis and ulcerative colitis.

VOYXACT® (sibeprenlimab) developed by Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co Ltd | Immunoglobulin A nephropathy (IgAN)

A monoclonal antibody targeting APRIL, administered subcutaneously every four weeks to treat IgAN, also under evaluation for Sjögren’s syndrome.

Tolebrutinib developed by Sanofi | Multiple sclerosis

A Bruton tyrosine kinase (BTK) inhibitor, administered once daily orally to treat non-relapsing secondary progressive multiple sclerosis.

Gedatolisib developed by Celcuity | Breast cancer

A pan-PI3K/mTOR inhibitor, administered intravenously once weekly for three weeks in a 28-day cycle to treat HR-positive/HER2-negative metastatic breast cancer, also under evaluation for metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.

INLEXZO™ (TAR-200) developed by Johnson & Johnson | Bladder cancer

An antimetabolite nucleoside analog administered intravesically via the TAR-200 drug delivery system every three weeks (induction) and then every 12 weeks (maintenance) to treat BCG-unresponsive high-risk non-muscle invasive bladder cancer, also under evaluation for muscle-invasive bladder cancer.

Relacorilant developed by Corcept Therapeutics Inc | Ovarian cancer and hypercortisolism (Cushing syndrome)

A selective glucocorticoid receptor antagonist (SGRA), administered orally daily to treat platinum-resistant ovarian cancer, Cushing syndrome and hypercortisolism linked to adrenal adenoma or hyperplasia, is also under evaluation for prostate cancer.

BGB-16673 developed by BeOne Medicines | Chronic lymphocytic leukemia/small lymphocytic lymphoma

A BTK-targeting chimeric degradation activation compound (CDAC), administered once daily orally to treat relapsed or refractory CLL and SLL, also under investigation for Waldenstrom’s macroglobulinemia, other B-cell malignancies, including MCL and FL and chronic spontaneous urticaria.

Mezigdomide by Bristol Myers Squibb | Multiple myeloma

Mezigdomide, a second-generation CELMoD therapy administered orally to treat relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma, is designed to degrade Ikaros and Aiolos, key transcription factors in hematopoietic cell development, producing both anti-myeloma and immune-stimulatory effects.

The Drugs to Watch 2026 report highlights the evolution of the pharmaceutical landscape across multiple therapeutic frontiers. In metabolic disease, next-generation therapies are advancing oral delivery, novel hormonal mechanisms and broader applications across comorbid conditions. With obesity drug sales projected to reach USD 150 billion by 2035, companies will need to demonstrate real-world effectiveness, address payer considerations and differentiate through safety, convenience and clinical value.

Rare disease development is also expanding beyond oncology into neurological, psychiatric and hematologic conditions. Success in these ultra-small populations requires early patient identification, targeted engagement and an evidence-driven approach, while navigating increasingly complex regulatory pathways in the United States and Europe. Precision oncology and immunology are advancing in tandem, with innovations such as protein degraders, oral immunology agents, and next-generation targeted therapies enhancing specificity and improving patient access.

The report highlights the increasing importance of delivery innovation, including extended-release formulations and oral alternatives to injectable drugs, which improve adherence and real-world outcomes. Meanwhile, Mainland China is emerging as both a critical commercial market and a source of global innovation, with domestic developers advancing competitive therapies that are shaping global strategies in oncology, metabolic disease and immunology.

Methodology

The Drugs to Watch 2026 report identifies therapies expected to achieve blockbuster status within five years or significantly transform treatment paradigms, with blockbusters defined as reaching USD 1 billion in annual sales. Over 160 Clarivate analysts reviewed hundreds of drugs across hundreds of diseases and markets using ten integrated, AI-enhanced datasets covering the full R&D and commercialization lifecycle. Each therapy was evaluated in its clinical and commercial context, considering approval or launch timing, trial results, regulatory status, market dynamics and competitive landscape.

Candidates included therapies in phase two or three development, preregistration, registration or early 2026 launch. Forecast sales, clinical trends and expert judgment were combined to identify the eleven Drugs to Watch for 2026. Therapies were then grouped into thematic categories including, metabolic innovation, women’s health, rare and chronic disease, and protein degraders. Drug snapshots draw from Clarivate landscape and forecast reports, Cortellis sales and clinical data, expert interviews, peer-reviewed publications and regional analyses, including Mainland China.

Data sources and contributors

Clarivate’s analysis relies on integrated datasets and tools trusted by global life sciences customers. Key sources include Cortellis Competitive Intelligence, Epidemiology Intelligence, BioWorld, Cortellis Regulatory Intelligence, Cortellis Clinical Trials Intelligence, Cortellis Deals Intelligence and DRG Market Assessment, which includes Disease Landscape and Forecast, Access and Reimbursement, and China In-Depth. Combined with expert analyst insight, these resources provide a comprehensive, transparent foundation for identifying the therapies most likely to transform patient care and shape the global pharmaceutical market in 2026.

