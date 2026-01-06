FutureGen Girls Foundation and Microsoft Hong Kong Sign MOU to Empower Teen Girls and Young Women through AI and Future Skills Development

Two-year collaboration to support Hong Kong’s talent pipeline by strengthening STEM readiness and industry exposure among teen girls and young women aged 12-19



HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach Newswire – 6 January 2026 – The FutureGen Girls Foundation (“the Foundation“) and Microsoft Hong Kong have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) to launch a two-year strategic collaboration aimed at expanding access to artificial intelligence (AI) and STEM education for teen girls and young women aged 12-19 across Hong Kong. The collaboration will focus on developing future-ready skills, mentoring networks, and pathways that help teen girls and young women imagine and pursue diverse career opportunities in a rapidly evolving world of work and further expand outreach to all.

Starting in year 2026, Microsoft Hong Kong will support the Foundation to support the development of new learning experiences that integrate AI education, hands-on digital skills training, and real-world career exposure opportunities. Through workshops, mentorship, recognized learning programs, and outreach initiatives, the collaboration seeks to broaden participation in emerging fields and level the playing field from teen girls and young women to all students.

This initiative aligns with the Foundation’s mission to empower teen girls and young women, helping them bridge youth to careers with confidence, purpose, and access to diverse industry pathways. Key highlights of the collaboration include:

AI Skills Education: Integrating age-appropriate Microsoft AI learning tools and certification courses into FGG programs.

Integrating age-appropriate Microsoft AI learning tools and certification courses into FGG programs. Mentorship & Role Modelling: Connecting students with Microsoft professionals and student ambassadors.

Connecting students with Microsoft professionals and student ambassadors. Community Engagement: Joint workshops, outreach activities, and participation in Foundation Youth Career Fairs.

Joint workshops, outreach activities, and participation in Foundation Youth Career Fairs. Real-World AI Application: Showing how AI is applied across industries and helping students understand real-world applications and inspire problem-solving skills.

Showing how AI is applied across industries and helping students understand real-world applications and inspire problem-solving skills. Inclusive Access: Ensuring opportunities reach students across diverse schools and districts.

“For many secondary school students, future development pathway can feel distant or unclear simply because they may not yet have the access or exposure to see what is possible,” said Jennifer Yu Cheng, Founder of the Foundation. “Our aim is to make that exploration easier – to open doors across more than 20 industries.”

“By expanding access to future ready learning and real world career experiences, we are helping to build a strong and diverse talent pipeline ready to step into the opportunities of tomorrow. This is the foundation of our collaboration with Microsoft Hong Kong.”

“Through this collaboration, we hope to empower students to unlock the courage to try, to explore different fields, and to image big futures for themselves,” said Secy Cheung, Foundation Founding Board Director. “The most meaningful change happens when young people realize that their voice and vision matter.”

Leo Liu, General Manager of Microsoft Hong Kong shared, “At Microsoft, we are deeply committed to empowering the next generation by democratizing access to AI and future-ready skills. Through trusted, secure platforms and hands-on learning experiences, we strive to make advanced technology accessible to all, fostering creativity, critical thinking, and lifelong learning. Together with the FutureGen Girls Foundation, we look forward to supporting Hong Kong’s youth to become frontier talent in the digital era.”

The foundation and Microsoft Hong Kong are committed to exploring further opportunities in future.

About the FutureGen Girls Foundation

The FutureGen Girls Foundation (“the Foundation”) is a registered charitable organization dedicated to empowering teen girls and young women, bridging youth to careers. By collaborating with schools, industry partners, and community organizations, the Foundation creates pathways that support skill-building, career exploration, and youth leadership development across Hong Kong.

About Microsoft

Microsoft (Nasdaq “MSFT” @microsoft) creates platforms and tools powered by AI to deliver innovative solutions that meet the evolving needs of our customers. The technology company is committed to making AI available broadly and doing so responsibly, with a mission to empower every person and every organization on the planet to achieve more.