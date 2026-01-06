Laos Urges Restraint, Dialogue as Tensions Rise Over Venezuela

Laos has voiced concern over the escalating situation in Venezuela, calling on all parties to respect international law and resolve differences through dialogue rather than force.

In a statement released by the spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Laos said it was closely following developments between Venezuela and the United States, urging strict adherence to international regulations, particularly principles on sovereignty and non-use of force.

“The Lao PDR expresses its deep concern over the information on the current situation in Venezuela. The Lao PDR calls on all parties concerned to strictly adhere to international law and the Charter of the United Nations, including the principle of respect for national sovereignty and refraining from the use or threat of force in international relations. The Lao PDR encourages all parties to exercise restraint and resolve disputes through dialogue in accordance with international law in order to contribute to building peace, security, stability and cooperation in the region and the world,” the ministry said.

The statement follows international media reports of US military actions in Venezuela, including air strikes around Caracas and claims surrounding the capture of President Nicolás Maduro and his wife.

Regional Responses Echo Call for Calm

Laos’ position mirrors reactions from several Southeast Asian governments, many of which have expressed concern over the potential escalation of violence.

Malaysia said the reported US actions violated international law and warned that removing a sitting head of government by force could set a dangerous precedent. The government also called for President Maduro’s immediate release and rejected foreign intervention in sovereign states.

Thailand said it is closely monitoring developments and urged all parties to resolve the situation peacefully in line with the UN Charter. Bangkok added that it remains in contact with Thai nationals in Venezuela.

The Philippines likewise called for restraint and a peaceful solution, while issuing safety advisories for Filipinos in the country. Vietnam and Indonesia echoed similar concerns, stressing respect for national sovereignty and international law.

Singapore said it was “gravely concerned” and reaffirmed its long-standing opposition to foreign military intervention, especially actions that could affect smaller states.

Across the region, governments said they have activated diplomatic and consular channels to monitor developments and ensure the safety of their citizens, while collectively urging de-escalation.