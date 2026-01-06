MARUHAN Japan Bank Lao Announces the Appointment of a New Chief Executive Officer

MARUHAN Japan Bank Lao (MJBL) announces that Amarnath Janardhan has assumed the position of Chief Executive Officer (CEO), effective 5 January 2026.

Janardhan is a seasoned banking executive with over 28 years of experience in the banking, financial services, and insurance sector. He possesses extensive expertise in retail, SME, and consumer banking, having built a distinguished career across a broad spectrum of banking operations.

Throughout his career, Janardhan has held senior positions at leading Indian financial institutions, including ICICI Bank, HDFC Bank, and Kotak Mahindra Bank. His experience spans large-scale operations across diverse market settings, ranging from urban and semi-urban areas to rural regions.

Most recently, at Kotak Mahindra Bank, Janardhan served as Head of Retail Banking, where he oversaw the retail and SME businesses and managed an extensive branch and agency network, contributing to stable operations and the strengthening of the bank’s management foundation.

His long-standing involvement in the core domains of bank management, including operational oversight and risk management, is expected to support the stability of MJBL’s management structure and its sustainable operations.

Upon his appointment, Janardhan commented:

“I am honored to join MARUHAN Japan Bank Lao. As CEO, I am committed to fulfilling my responsibilities with integrity and to working closely with our employees to ensure the stable and sound operation of the Bank.”