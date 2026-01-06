MercuriX Racing Wins STEM Racing Nationals 2025, to Represent Singapore

SINGAPORE, Jan. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — North London Collegiate School (Singapore) proudly celebrates a remarkable triumph as MercuriX Racing is crowned the 2025 Singapore National STEM Racing Champions, an extraordinary achievement in only their second year participating, competing against 14 teams from 7 schools.



Members of MercuriX Racing celebrate their success at the STEM Racing Singapore Nationals 2025, having been crowned National Champions and winners of multiple awards.

The team not only clinched the National Championship title but also secured wins as Knockout Racing Champions and the Best Video Presentation Award. Their outstanding performance has earned them the honour of representing Singapore at the 2026 World STEM Racing Championship, competing against the most accomplished young engineers across the globe.

What Is STEM Racing?

Supported by Formula 1®, STEM Racing, formerly known as F1 in Schools, is a prestigious international STEM competition for students aged 9 to 19 where participants design and manufacture miniature race cars using advanced CAD/CAM tools.

However, the competition extends far beyond engineering. Students innovate, collaborate, build brand associations, raise funds, and demonstrate prudent financial and time management, gaining practical competencies essential across professional industries.

The Team Driving Championship Success

Representing NLCS (Singapore), MercuriX Racing comprises six dedicated team members, Samuel (Team Manager), Braxton (Head of Engineering), Kerri (Manufacture Engineer), Yarun (Research Engineer), Evie (Head of Enterprise), and Denise (Head of Graphic Design). Each member brought their expertise to the table, creating a disciplined, communicative team united by a shared commitment to precision.

Head of Enterprise, Evie shared, “Seeing our identity come together across the portfolio, merchandise, social media, and pit display made all the long nights worth it. It made me feel like I helped shape how people saw us, and I am really proud of that.

Research Engineer, Yarun, added, “It taught us the importance of how a strong team isn’t defined by job titles but by trust, collaboration and being there for each other.”

Mastering Engineering Challenges with Innovation and Teamwork

This year’s competition was among the most technically demanding, with many second-year teams competing for the National title and a place at the World Finals, but MercuriX Racing rose to the challenge. Using advanced tools such as Autodesk Fusion and ANSYS, the team simulated aerodynamics, refined structures, and evaluated performance variables before manufacturing began. Their final car was produced through a combination of CNC machining and 3D printing, resulting in a sleek, world-class design.

Manufacture Engineer, Kerri recalled that the team’s biggest challenge was maintaining a high level of performance while still meeting strict regulations. However, they overcame this through an iterative engineering process of rapid prototyping, continuous simulation, and data-driven refinement.

“Through the multiple iterations of the car we had multiple ‘eureka’ moments that led to failure, but this experience taught us resilience and the value of further refining our ideas,” Team Manager, Samuel added.

Crafting a Unique Team Identity

Beyond engineering excellence, the team delivered an impressive enterprise pitch and a cohesive brand identity grounded in their slogan, “Unleashing Speed and Engineering Excellence.”

Denise, Head of Graphic Design shared, “MercuriX Racing is unique because of the team culture where everyone supported one another beyond their assigned roles, creating a team that was flexible, collaborative and deeply united. This identity helped us adapt quickly during the competition, solve problems faster, and stay confident when under pressure.”

Insights from Mr Wilson Law on Building Success

For Wilson Law, Head of Design and Engineering at NLCS (Singapore), this year’s success is the result of dedication and a strong culture of applied learning.

“STEM Racing reflects the kind of education we believe in at NLCS (Singapore), ambitious, academic, student-led, and grounded in real outcomes,” he shared.

“Alongside my colleagues, our role was mainly to support and enable rather than direct, providing moral support, practical guidance at key moments, and the resources the team needed to execute well.”

Looking Ahead to the International Stage

With their national win secured, MercuriX Racing now sets its sights on the STEM Racing World Finals 2026. Their goal is to refine their prototype, push boundaries, and represent NLCS (Singapore) with the same courage and excellence that brought them this victory.

About North London Collegiate School (Singapore)

Founded in August 2020, North London Collegiate School (Singapore) is a British international school offering the academically ambitious NLCS curriculum, followed by the International Baccalaureate’s Middle Years Programme and culminates in the IB Diploma Programme.

Drawing upon 175 years of educational heritage from its founding school in the UK, NLCS (Singapore) nurtures individuals to be intellectually curious, socially confident, and grounded in compassion. Every student is known, challenged, and celebrated through a rigorous academic framework, rich co-curricular opportunities, and exceptional pastoral care.

Situated on Depot Road, the school is part of a global family of schools committed to educational excellence and developing global citizens.

