Perceiving China & Cambodia Cultural Activities Held in Cambodia

PHNOM PENH, Cambodia, Jan. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — The Perceiving China & Cambodia Cultural Activities were held in Cambodia from December 13 to 16, 2025, injecting new vitality into China–Cambodia friendship and people-to-people exchanges.

Organized by China Intercontinental Press & Media Co., Ltd., the activities featured a cultural bazaar, a China–Cambodia relation symposium, and the launch of the “China–Cambodia Youth Speak” Vlog Competition. The events were supported by multiple Cambodian institutions, including the Ministry of Culture and Fine Arts of Cambodia, the National Television of Cambodia, the Royal Academy of Cambodia, and the APSARA National Authority.

The cultural bazaar, featuring nearly 40 booths, attracted large crowds with displays of intangible cultural heritage, cultural and creative products, technological innovations, and specialty foods. Chinese elements such as Hanfu, calligraphy, robots, and intelligent dolls were presented alongside Cambodian traditional crafts, including leather carving, palm-leaf weaving, sampot, and traditional masks, drawing enthusiastic participation and interaction from visitors.

Lasting for two days, the cultural bazaar adopted a people-centered, down-to-earth, and warm approach, attracting a large number of local residents and tourists from various countries to participate voluntarily. It served as a vivid platform for promoting mutual learning among civilizations and enhancing people-to-people friendship.

Va Bophary, an official from Cambodia’s Ministry of Culture and Fine Arts, said the event not only showcased the distinctive cultures and civilizations of Cambodia and China, but also reflected the long-standing friendship between the two peoples, helping to deepen cultural and emotional ties between the two countries.

Vinh Bun Eang, an official from Cambodia’s Ministry of Education, Youth and Sport, noted that the joint presentation of Cambodian traditional costumes, exquisite leather carvings and specialty foods alongside Chinese Hanfu, calligraphy and cuisine created a harmonious and vibrant atmosphere for people-to-people exchanges.

During the activities, a China–Cambodia relation symposium was held at the Royal Academy of Cambodia. Co-hosted by the Royal Academy of Cambodia, China Intercontinental Press & Media Co., Ltd., and Jiujiang University, and organized by the Confucius Institute at the Royal Academy of Cambodia, the event focused on the themes of “Deepening Understanding for Balanced Development” and “Cultural Connectivity for Mutual Learning among Civilizations.”

Experts and scholars engaged in in-depth discussions on topics including China–Cambodia strategic cooperation, balanced international relations, people-to-people connectivity, Chinese language education, and tourism cooperation, while also sharing insights within the framework of Belt and Road cooperation.

Dr. Tang Qifang, an associate researcher at the China Institute of International Studies, said that as China–Cambodia relations have been elevated to an all-weather China–Cambodia community with a shared future in the new era, the two sides should further deepen political mutual trust at a higher level, expand higher-quality mutually beneficial cooperation, consolidate higher-level security safeguards, conduct people-to-people exchanges more frequently, and strengthen strategic coordination to higher standards.

Dr. Ka Mathul, Deputy Director International Relations Institute of Cambodia, Royal Academy of Cambodia, shared views on how Cambodia can balance international relations and maintain sound development amid the current geopolitical environment. H.E. Dr. Hong Kim Cheang, Under Secretary of State at the Ministry of Education, Youth and Sport of Cambodia, introduced the current situation and future prospects of Chinese language education within Cambodia’s national education system. The symposium provided an important platform for the two countries to deepen strategic coordination and promote people-to-people and cultural exchanges, demonstrating their firm commitment to building a China–Cambodia community with a shared future.

The “China–Cambodia Youth Talk” Vlog Competition was officially launched during the event, with Chinese and international young participants organized to conduct field visits and creative filming at Angkor Wat. The competition aims to encourage youth from both countries to tell stories of China–Cambodia friendship through visual storytelling and showcase achievements in people’s livelihood cooperation. Outstanding entries collected in the follow-up will be showcased on major domestic and international mainstream media as well as new media platforms. Guan Hong, deputy general manager of China Intercontinental Press & Media Co., Ltd., the organizer of the event, said that youth are the hope and backbone of China–Cambodia friendship, expressing the expectation that more touching stories of “China and Cambodia as one family” will be told from a youthful perspective.

Through sustained and diverse activities and multi-dimensional communication, the Perceiving China & Cambodia Cultural Activities will continue to expand the breadth and depth of China–Cambodia people-to-people exchanges and cooperation, consolidate the social foundation of bilateral friendship, promote mutual learning among civilizations, and inject lasting momentum into the long-term and stable development of China–Cambodia relations.