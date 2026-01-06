Samsung Highlights How Open Ecosystems Unlock the Real Promise of Home AI at CES 2026

Samsung begins its CES 2026 Tech Forums by convening leaders in smart home interoperability for an industry-defining discussion

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. today convened leaders across industries in to discuss the importance of smart home interoperability in the first of its Tech Forum panels at CES 2026 at The Wynn in Las Vegas, Nevada. In the session, titled “When Everything Clicks: How Open Ecosystems Deliver Impactful AI,” experts discussed how cross-industry partnerships are transforming connected homes into intelligent environments that feel seamless, safe and genuinely supportive of people’s lives.



Openness as the Foundation of Home AI

The panelists agreed that the next era of home intelligence must be built on open collaboration, not closed ecosystems. As homes increasingly rely on devices and services from many brands and industries, openness enables AI systems to work together in ways that create real-world impact. Samsung shared its belief that open connectivity allows appliances, energy systems, safety services and partners across industries to deliver experiences that would be impossible in siloed environments.

“Home is the most personal place in our lives, so home AI must earn trust — quietly, respectfully, and with value users can feel,” said Yoonho Choi, President & Chair of the Board of the Home Connectivity Alliance and Head of Strategic Alliances at Samsung Electronics. “That requires interoperability across brands, so the home works as one system instead of disconnected features. Through cooperation with HCA and across industries, we’re turning openness into outcomes: safer homes, simpler routines and measurable savings — built on consent and transparency.”

Powering the World’s Largest Connected Home Ecosystem

Samsung highlighted the scale and depth of its connected ecosystem, noting that more than 500 million users are already part of the SmartThings community. With over a decade of leadership in connected living, Samsung brings deep insight into how AI companionship in the home is evolving, from today’s smart devices to tomorrow’s system-wide intelligence.

This foundation allows Samsung to design AI experiences that coordinate across appliances and services, delivering value that feels natural rather than technical.

“It’s crucial to deliver tangible user benefits that make people’s lives better,” said Michael Wolf, founder and editor-in-chief of The Spoon. “Along these lines, there’s no area that will bring more benefit than a broadly connected kitchen — one that that allows users to understand what’s in their refrigerator while connecting to the water and heating networks, allowing for a more holistic understanding that takes preventative action.”

Turning Collaboration Into Measurable Consumer Benefits

The panel also examined how open ecosystems enable measurable benefits for consumers through cross-industry partnerships. Samsung highlighted its collaboration with Hartford Steam Boiler (HSB) as a first-of-its-kind example of how smart home data — used responsibly and transparently — can deliver meaningful outcomes.

“We’re at a point where the connected home can bring seamless integration into user lifestyles, which begins to develop trust in smart home equipment that results in direct benefits to consumers,” said Jed Usich, Senior Vice President of Strategic Growth Solutions at HSB. “Through our partnership with Samsung, we’ve created a bridge to the insurance industry that takes simple datapoints and turns them into tangible savings for consumers.”

Designing AI That Feels Human, Not Intrusive

Throughout the discussion, the panelists emphasized that for home AI to succeed, it must feel emotionally intelligent and fit naturally into routines including cooking, relaxing, entertaining and caring for families. Design, storytelling and behavioral understanding all play a role in making connected devices feel like calm, reliable companions.

Together, the panelists agreed that the future of home AI depends on interoperability, responsible data use and collaboration across industries, ensuring intelligent homes deliver real value without compromising trust.

As AI becomes more ambient and system-wide, Samsung remains focused on building open ecosystems that make connected living simpler, safer and more meaningful, proving that when everything clicks, home AI can truly improve everyday life.

