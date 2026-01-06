UGREEN Debuts New Smart Ecosystem at CES 2026, Led by AI NAS

From intelligent storage to proactive home security and advanced charging, UGREEN unveils a new vision for connected living.

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — UGREEN, a leading global consumer electronics brand, has unveiled its “Activate Smarter Living” vision at CES 2026, and introduced its most ambitious connected-living portfolio to date. Highlights include the NASync iDX Series, next-generation NAS hardware that pairs top-tier performance with powerful on-device AI, bringing private local intelligence into the home. Expanding into smart home security, UGREEN also announced the SynCare Series, the brand’s first smart home security ecosystem designed to deliver intelligent, proactive protection for every home, as well as the Nexode Pro 300W Desktop Charger, which provides outstanding charging performance, 8 ports, and a range of smart features.



Activate Smarter Living

CES attendees can explore UGREEN’s smarter-home ecosystem at Booth #30025 in the LVCC South Hall, where the brand’s full lineup is on display.

NASync iDX6011 & iDX6011 Pro: Ultimate Private Cloud Powered by Secure Local AI

UGREEN is expanding its award-winning NASync portfolio with the iDX6011 and iDX6011 Pro, two next-gen network-attached storage models that dramatically boost performance while bringing secure local AI to homes, studios, and small businesses. Powered by Intel® Core™ Ultra processors and featuring up to 64GB LPDDR5x memory, dual 10GbE networking, dual Thunderbolt™ 4 ports, and scalable storage up to 196TB, these new models deliver lightning-fast data transfers and processing, intelligent file management, and enterprise-grade security, all without relying on any cloud services.

Infused with a new generation of on-device intelligence, the NASync iDX Series uses fully local AI to help users search and interact with their files naturally, instantly finding moments, faces, objects, documents, and memories. The AI can also auto-organize photo libraries, enable offline AI chats, and transcribe or summarize voice notes in seconds. Key capabilities include:

Universal Search: Search for files the way you think, not the way computers do. Users can describe concepts, scenes, ideas, or partial memories, and the system instantly retrieves relevant documents, photos, app content, etc.

Search for files the way you think, not the way computers do. Users can describe concepts, scenes, ideas, or partial memories, and the system instantly retrieves relevant documents, photos, app content, etc. Uliya AI Chat: A built-in large language model enables users to ask natural questions about stored files, summarize documents, generate notes, and interact with a private knowledge base entirely offline.

A built-in large language model enables users to ask natural questions about stored files, summarize documents, generate notes, and interact with a private knowledge base entirely offline. AI Album: Identifies faces, animals, objects, scenes, and text, then automatically categorizes and retrieves the right images on command. Simply type “dad riding a bike” and the relevant images appear instantly.

Identifies faces, animals, objects, scenes, and text, then automatically categorizes and retrieves the right images on command. Simply type “dad riding a bike” and the relevant images appear instantly. Voice Memos: Audio recordings can be uploaded and transcribed, translated, and summarized on-device. Ideal for meetings, interviews, classrooms, or family records.

Audio recordings can be uploaded and transcribed, translated, and summarized on-device. Ideal for meetings, interviews, classrooms, or family records. AI File Organization: Documents, photos, and downloads are automatically sorted by type, date, and name the moment you upload them, keeping everything neat, clear, and instantly searchable.

UGREEN SynCare Series: Intelligent Home Security for Real Life

SynCare marks UGREEN’s entry into home security with an all-in-one system that unites AI-enhanced indoor and outdoor cameras, a video doorbell, and a central control display into a single, intelligent network. At its core, AI empowers the system to understand context and anticipate needs, while robust IoT connectivity serves as its backbone. Moving far beyond passive recording, SynCare actively interprets events and responds, transforming home monitoring into an attentive, integrated guardian.

The ecosystem spans a full range of advanced cameras and interfaces. At the heart of the lineup are the SynCare Indoor Cam ID500 Pro (4K) and the ID500 Plus (2K), both featuring smooth pan-tilt tracking and multimodal AI to recognize people, pets, and key events precisely. For the outside world, the SynCare Outdoor Cam OD600 Pro brings weather-rated durability, a hybrid bullet/PTZ design, optical zoom, and uninterrupted 24/7 recording for comprehensive perimeter awareness. Finally, the SynCare Video Doorbell DB600 Pro delivers head-to-toe 4K+2K video, intelligent detection, and seamless local-storage connectivity.

All these devices connect through the SynCare Smart Display D500, a central home hub with dual-band Wi-Fi, app-based control, and real-time event reporting bringing the entire security experience together in one intuitive interface. This advanced surveillance system combines UltraColor Night Vision and AI multimodal recognition for near-daylight clarity and accurate detection, features cross-camera awareness and smart risk-based alerts, and ensures full privacy with encrypted local storage via UGREEN NASync, eliminating cloud fees and potential data leaks.

Nexode Pro 300W Desktop Charger: Smarter Power for Every Device

Completing UGREEN’s CES lineup is the Nexode Pro 300W GaN Desktop Charger, an eight-port desktop charging station designed for multi-device households and workspaces. It intelligently distributes power across connected laptops, tablets, and phones, ensuring each receives optimal speed and protection. Key features include three 140W PD 3.1 ports for fast laptop charging, a dedicated 240W DC port for gaming laptops and workstations, and a 3-inch TFT display that shows real-time charging status. Users can also select from five smart charging modes, monitor and control settings via the UGREEN App, and rely on Thermal Guard technology for safe high-powered charging.

Price and Availability

Pre-orders are open on nas.ugreen.com today. Customers can save up to $1,040 by reserving with a $30 deposit. The Kickstarter campaign will launch in March.

iDX6011 Pro (64GB RAM): $1,559 (MSRP $2,599 )

(MSRP ) iDX6011 (64GB RAM): $1,199 (MSRP $1,999 )

(MSRP ) iDX6011 (32GB RAM): $999 (MSRP $1,699 )

The SynCare Series will be available in the latter half of 2026, and the Nexode Pro Series will be available around Q2 2026 on www.ugreen.com.

About UGREEN

Since 2012, UGREEN has been dedicated to creating innovative electronic devices and accessories that are both technologically advanced and affordable for consumers. Its user-focused approach lies at the core of the brand, which has earned the trust of over 200 million users globally. Lately, the brand has expanded into innovative new fields, including AI-powered NAS solutions, further enhancing its commitment to meet evolving consumer needs.

