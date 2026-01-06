Uni Shades Launches Redesigned Website to Enhance Customer Experience

SINGAPORE, Jan. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — Uni Shades, a leading awning supplier and professional awning contractor in Singapore, has unveiled its redesigned website, https://www.unishades.com.sg/ , to provide users with a more intuitive and informative platform to explore awning solutions for residential and commercial properties.

With a refreshed layout, simplified navigation, and improved mobile responsiveness, the redesign enables visitors to browse awning types, learn about material options, and request quotations more efficiently.

Modern Design and Easier Access to Information

The redesigned website features a cleaner layout, improved navigation, and optimised mobile performance, ensuring a smoother browsing experience for users. Visitors can easily explore Uni Shades’ extensive range of products, including polycarbonate awnings, tempered and laminated glass awnings, retractable awning solutions, cassette awnings, roller blinds, fixed awnings, aluminium composite roofing solutions, Ziptrak systems, and custom roofing installations.

Each product section provides clear details on material types, installation suitability, and maintenance requirements, helping customers choose the right awning for their outdoor spaces such as patios, balconies, and courtyards.

Built with Singapore’s tropical climate in mind, the website highlights the use of highly durable, water-resistant, and corrosion-resistant materials that protect against direct sunlight, heavy rain, and UV rays. These design choices ensure every structure remains reliable and visually consistent, even under harsh weather conditions. Guidance on maintenance practices, including cleaning with only mild soap, is also provided to extend the lifespan of installations.

“The redesign focuses on simplicity, clarity, and practicality,” said a Uni Shades spokesperson. “We wanted to make it easier for all our customers to access detailed information, compare different awning solutions, and identify systems that best suit their specific needs. It’s about making quality craftsmanship and informed decision-making more accessible online.”

A Practical Resource for Homeowners and Businesses Alike

In addition to product insights, the website serves as a practical resource for property owners undertaking home renovations or upgrading commercial properties. Its comprehensive library of articles details how motorised retractable awnings with remote controls function, polycarbonate roofs, and other roofing solutions that can provide shade, improve functionality, and support comfortable outdoor areas in a cost-efficient way.

The new site also underscores Uni Shades’ focus on workmanship, after-sales support, and the use of the highest-quality materials sourced to ensure longevity and performance. With a proven track record in delivering comprehensive solutions across Singapore, Uni Shades remains dedicated to combining form, function, and reliability in every project it undertakes.

About Uni Shades

Founded in 2013, Uni Shades has grown into one of Singapore’s trusted names in awning and roofing solutions. The company designs, fabricates, and installs polycarbonate awnings, aluminium composite (ACP) awnings, tempered and laminated glass awnings, retractable awnings (manual and motorised), stationary awnings, outdoor blinds, Ziptrak systems, and custom roofing installations.

Serving clients across the island, from central districts such as Chinatown, Tanjong Pagar, and Orchard to residential areas like Ang Mo Kio, Bishan, and Pasir Ris, Uni Shades caters to homeowners, commercial property owners, and industrial operators alike. Its projects range from small balcony awnings to large-scale canopies for warehouses and shopfronts.