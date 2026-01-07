“2025 Idiom of the Year” Unveiled in Handan, China

HANDAN, China, Jan. 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — On January 7, 2026, an event was held to release the “2025 Idiom of the Year” in Handan City, known as the “City of Chinese Idioms and Allusions”. Topping the list of ten selected annual idioms is “Jian Ding Bu Yi” (unwavering determination).



This photo shows the release event of the “2025 Idiom of the Year” held in Handan City, north China’s Hebei Province, January 7, 2026.

The event was co-organized by Chinaso and the Publicity Department of the CPC Handan Municipal Committee. Selection for the “2025 Idiom of the Year” went through four key stages: collection, screening, voting, and expert review. Chinaso, in collaboration with authoritative institutions such as the College of AI, Tsinghua University, sourced idioms that gained widespread popularity and were frequently used in 2025. Relevant data was collected from national and local news websites, relevant trade media, portals, social media and short-video platforms, as well as trending topics and user comments on major social platforms. Big data technology and natural language processing algorithms were then employed to screen the massive dataset. Over 30 initially selected idioms were released online for a public vote, inviting participation from internet users both in China and abroad. Finally, experts conducted in-depth reviews focusing on the social context, cultural connotations, and contemporary significance behind the candidate idioms, ultimately determining the final list of ten idioms.

Compilation of the blue book Report on the Application and Dissemination of Chinese Idioms in the New Era, was officially launched at the event. Professor Yao Xishuang, PhD supervisor at the Communication University of China, President of the Chinese Society for the Modernization of the Language and Script, also editor-in-chief of the report, explained that the core of the compilation work lies in in-depth interpretation and comprehensive analysis. Moreover, precisely monitored data collected by Chinaso over the past two years on the usage of idioms in massive language corpora, as well as analyses conducted by authoritative experts and scholars, will both serve as the foundation to produce an annual report on the application and research of idioms that combines both data-driven support and theoretical depth.

The event was attended by experts, scholars from across the country, as well as representatives from various sectors of Handan City.

Prior to the event, Chinaso invited Melissa, an international student from Beijing Foreign Studies University, to star in a Chinese-English short film titled Melissa’s Journey into Chinese Idioms. The film follows Melissa as she explores Handan City in Hebei Province on the eve of the 2026 New Year. With a history of over 3,000 years, Handan is associated with more than 2,000 idioms. During her visit, Melissa, dressed in Warring States robes, learned the Handan dance, practiced Tai Chi, enjoyed a special idiom-themed meal, and watched a drone light show featuring idiom stories. Following the release of the Chinese and English versions on social platforms, the video garnered attention from internet users both domestically and internationally.